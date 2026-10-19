Britania scoops 5  awards at East Africa Brand Quality Awards

Britania Allied Industries won five awards, including three platinums for YoJus, TopUp, and Splash, at the 2026 East Africa Brand Quality Awards in Kampala.

Britania Allied Industries Limited has secured five awards at the 2026 East Africa Brand Quality Awards, with three of its products earning platinum honours.

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The awards were presented on Friday, October 16, 2026, during the sixth edition of the East Africa Brand Quality Awards held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The annual event recognises companies and brands for their commitment to product quality, reliability, consumer satisfaction and manufacturing excellence across East and Southern Africa.

Britania emerged with three platinum, one gold and one silver award across its food and beverage portfolio.

Its YoJus brand received the Platinum Award for Most Preferred Kids’ Natural Fruit Juice in East Africa, while TopUp won the Platinum Award for Most Preferred Tomato Sauce and Paste.

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Splash also secured platinum recognition in the Most Preferred Non-Carbonated Soft Drink category.

SunSip received the Gold Award for Most Preferred Natural Fruits Beverage, while Britania Biscuits took silver in the Most Preferred Confectionery Products category.

The five awards highlight the company's presence in the regional food and beverage market, where its products serve consumers across different categories.

Britania chief executive officer Ali Ebraik described the recognition as an important milestone that reflects the company's investment in quality and manufacturing standards.

"Winning five awards is an encouraging milestone for Britania. It reinforces our commitment to producing quality products and strengthening the standards that guide our operations. We will continue investing in our people, our processes and our products to serve consumers better," Ebraik said.

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The company was represented at the ceremony by Ebraik, marketing manager Victor Akatwijuka and general manager for foods Ajith Prasad, alongside other employees.

Britania Allied Industries Limited has secured five awards at the 2026 East Africa Brand Quality Awards

Akatwijuka said the recognition across five product categories demonstrated the company's efforts to develop brands that meet different consumer needs.

"Having Yojus, TopUp, Splash, SunSip and Britania Biscuits recognised in their respective categories is a proud moment for us. Each brand serves a different consumer need, and this achievement motivates us to keep building meaningful connections with the people who choose our products," he said.

According to the organisers, the East Africa Brand Quality Awards selection process involves public nominations followed by an evaluation conducted by a panel of expert judges.

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The awards seek to recognise organisations that demonstrate commitment to quality, innovation, reliability and consumer trust.

For Britania, the recognition comes as the company continues to strengthen its food and beverage portfolio while focusing on product development and manufacturing standards.

The company attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of employees involved in manufacturing, quality assurance, sales, marketing and distribution.