The Ugandan youths were last night thrown out by a Tanzanian university

The Ugandan youths were last night thrown out by a Tanzanian university

Fresh ordeal for Ugandans stranded in Tanzania as university orders them to leave

Hundreds of Ugandans stranded in Tanzania on a Pan-African pilgrimage face eviction from university accommodation and are asked for money to return home.

Hundreds of Ugandans stranded in Tanzania on a Pan-African pilgrimage have been ordered to leave university accommodation, where they had been holed up since September 14..

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the delegation representatives, Brian Muhumuza, says the group had gathered outside the halls at Mwalimu Nyerere University of Agriculture and Technology, where they were told to contribute money to fuel their vans back to Uganda.

He said the university’s director of student services communicated the order on instructions from the vice-chancellor.

“We are gathered outside and being told to contribute money. Everyone is being told to contribute Shs100,000 to fuel the cars, which the majority do not have.” he said

The development deepens the group’s difficulties after funding problems halted the Twende Zetu Butiama Pilgrimage Safari. The journey aimed to honour East Africa’s founding leaders and promote regional unity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhumuza identified Dr Ronex Tendo Kisembo of Afrika Mashariki as the trip’s organiser. He said attempts to reach him for assistance had failed.

“Right now we are trying to contact him and he is not reachable,” he said.

Muhumuza says parents initially contributed $100 for each participant after organisers received assurances that the government would meet the remaining costs.

The delegation encountered problems during the journey, with vehicles reportedly breaking down and running out of fuel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhumuza had warned that their stay was uncertain because students would soon return for a new semester.

Muhumuza also previously reported unsuccessful appeals to State House and Uganda’s diplomatic mission in Tanzania. Those claims have not been independently verified.

The pilgrimage was scheduled to run from October 1 to October 23, 2026.

According to the itinerary, participants from other East African countries travelled from Dar es Salaam and gathered at Makerere University on October 4, where the Ugandans joined them.

They visited Parliament on October 5, followed by Murchison Falls National Park and Akokoro, the birthplace of former president Milton Obote, on October 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Uganda’s Independence Day activities on October 9, the convoy departed for Butiama, the birthplace of Tanzania’s founding president Julius Nyerere, on October 10.

The group attended Nyerere Day celebrations on October 14. It was then expected to proceed to Kenya for visits associated with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Raila Odinga and Jomo Kenyatta before concluding with Heroes Day activities in Eldoret.