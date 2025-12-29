In pictures: Bad Black’s Kukyala goes digital

For the first time, audiences across Uganda and beyond were able to experience the Kukyala as though they were invited guests, regardless of their physical location.

Bad Black’s Kukyala ceremony emerged as a landmark celebration, not only for its rich cultural significance but also for the way it was shared with the world.

The event was a resounding success both on the ground and online, thanks to Play It Loud’s seamless live stream.

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

This approach transformed a traditionally intimate cultural moment into a shared global experience without diminishing its authenticity.

The quality of the broadcast stood out immediately. Viewers enjoyed clear visuals, stable audio, and uninterrupted coverage throughout the ceremony.

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

In a digital space often plagued by poor connectivity and inconsistent production, Play It Loud proved that Ugandans are more than ready for premium digital access to exclusive moments.

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

The smooth delivery not only elevated the event itself but also set a new standard for live streaming in the country.

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

Adding to the excitement was a strong celebrity presence that drew attention both online and on the ground. Notable figures such as Abryanz, Pr. Bujjingo, Pr. Wilson Bugembe, Lil Pazo, Bruno K, Lydia Jazmine, Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Zubeda, and Sam Bagenda, widely known as Dr. Bosa, brought glamour and energy to the ceremony, making it even more engaging for viewers everywhere.

Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony

The Kukyala marked an important moment in Uganda’s digital evolution. Play It Loud demonstrated how technology can bridge physical boundaries, bringing culture, celebrity, and community together on one platform.

