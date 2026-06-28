I'm not scared: Ssemujju sends defiant message to Museveni, Muhoozi from Mecca

Speaking from Mecca, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said he is not afraid of President Museveni or Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba despite repeated threats against him.

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has declared that he is not afraid of President Yoweri Museveni or Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using a prayer from Islam's holiest city to criticise the country's political climate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking from Mecca, where he travelled for pilgrimage, Ssemujju said he was praying for Uganda while condemning what he described as growing political persecution.

"I am here in Mecca, where I came to praise God and to pray for myself and our nation. In Mecca, we often come to pray, especially for life after earth, which is everlasting," Ssemujju said.

He suggested that no leader is beyond God's judgment.

"There will be a time when we shall all go to God's 'basement' even if you have 'basements' here on earth where you hold people. God will come for you with all your armed security and take you."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former legislator also criticised President Museveni for defending his son's conduct.

"What is transpiring in our country brings tears. I saw you praising your son, with all the things that he is doing. You said he 'has passion'. His passion is taking people to his basement, locking them up there, beating them up? Is that the passion? Is that how you trained him?"

Ssemujju argued that children often mirror the behaviour they grow up observing.

"We need to be careful of the things we do when our kids are watching. When you grow up around violence... because Mr Museveni, your entire life has been violent... Now even your children and grandchildren think of violence."

He concluded by saying his faith had removed any fear he may have had.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Therefore while here in Mecca, I pray for myself and I have no fear in me because there is no one that God will not take away."

Hon ssemujju to museveni.



Is this how you raised your child? You rule country like yr family. pic.twitter.com/1JqE7lnTkN — Brayo🇺🇬 (@Ntalebrian22) June 27, 2026

Ssemujju travelled to Mecca days ago amid repeated public threats from Gen Kainerugaba.

On June 18, 2026, the CDF wrote on X: "Semujju and Joel will follow very soon," referring to Ssemujju and Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi.

The warning came after the arrest of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. Gen Kainerugaba shared an AI-generated image showing Lukwago and veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye dressed in prison uniforms eating beans and posho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the second time Gen Kainerugaba had publicly threatened action against Ssemujju.