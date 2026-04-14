I’m happy a woman won - Hannah Karema concedes to NUP’s Kadondi

Karema said she was happy that a woman emerged victorious even though she fell short in her own bid.

Former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema struck a conciliatory tone after losing the Makerere University guild presidential race, hailing the victory of Ms Gracious Kadondi as empowering for women.

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Karema said she was happy that a woman emerged victorious even though she fell short in her own bid.

The former beauty queen was defeated by National Unity Platform-backed Kadondi in the recently concluded election for the 92nd Guild President.

Kadondi won with 6,801 votes, while Karema garnered 5,787 in a race that had drawn intense attention across campus.

In a chat with Sanyuka Tv, Karema said she may not take up a position if offered one in Kadondi’s cabinet, but that she took comfort in the fact that the guild will now be led by a woman.

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“...I am very pleased that it’s a woman at the helm of the guild. It gives me joy in my heart because all my life, I have lived to fight for women,” Karema said.

She added that the strong showing by both her and Kadondi was, in itself, a victory for women.

“Indeed, seeing that in this race we were two women that were dominant in the race, I feel that’s enough for me,” she said.

Karema also wished the incoming guild president well and said she would continue serving in other ways.

The election followed a tense campaign season marked by fierce mobilisation, including clashes between supporters at the 92nd guild presidential debate, which was later halted.

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Tensions also rose when both camps announced rival events in Kikoni, prompting the university to ban physical rallies and direct that campaigns be conducted virtually.