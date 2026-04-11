Hannah Karema nudged to set eyes on Parliament in 2031 after Makerere loss

After losing the Makerere guild race, Hannah Karema has been encouraged to prepare for a possible Nakaseke parliamentary bid in 2031.

Former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema has been urged to shift focus to national politics following her recent defeat in the Makerere University guild race.

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The former beauty queen, mounted a high-profile campaign for the guild presidency that drew attention from both students and the wider public, even drawing support from the Miss World Foundation

After losing to Gracius Kadondi, she conceded defeat and thanked her supporters “for believing in my candidature and championing our agenda”

She also declared, “This is not the end, nor the beginning. This is the end of the beginning”

Hannah Karema

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Online, Karema received a lot of messages of comfort and encouragement, with one notably coming from her mentor, and Miss Uganda Foundation CEO Brenda Nanyojo.

Hannah Karema

Nanyonjo congratulated Karema for what she described as a strong and dignified campaign.

She also hinted at a future political path for the former beauty queen, suggesting a possible parliamentary bid in her home area.

“With confidence, grace, poise and determination while remaining true to yourself you ran a good race. Very proud of you, the woman you are becoming💙 well done @hannahkarema. Now let's get ready for Kinoni, Ngoma, Nakaseke 2031,” Nanyonjo wrote.

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Kinoni and Ngoma are sub-counties that make up Nakaseke North constituency, fuelling speculation that Karema could contest for a parliamentary seat in the 2031 general elections.

The suggestion of a parliamentary run has since sparked debate among supporters, with some urging her to build grassroots structures in Nakaseke ahead of 2031.