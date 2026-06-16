Bobi left Uganda for the United States on March 14th

Bobi left Uganda for the United States on March 14th

‘I’ll be waiting for you’ - Muhoozi hits back at Bobi Wine

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has challenged exiled opposition leader Bobi Wine to return to Uganda as their war of words over Erias Lukwago's arrest intensifies.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to take action against National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), once he’s back in the country from the US.

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The duo exchanged pointed words following the arrest of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

In a lengthy post, Bobi Wine on Monday described the military chief as “a wannabe badman” and accused him of disgracing the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

“....deep inside you’re weak, insecure, and desperate for attention. You never earned the ranks you wear, no wonder you abuse and disgrace them every single day,” Bobi Wine wrote.

“History will remember you and your father with shame. One day even your own children will struggle to defend your name,” Bobi Wine wrote.

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Gen Kainerugaba on Tuesday, responded by branding the opposition leader a drug addict and challenging him to return to Uganda.

“Navewe ni mraibu wa dawa za kulevya! (You too are a drug addict) Kabobina, when you stop wearing a dress, I'll be waiting for you,” the CDF posted.

The exchange came amid controversy surrounding the arrest of Lukwago, the president of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) and one of Dr Kizza Besigye's lawyers.

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Lukwago was reportedly seized from his home in Wakaliga by security operatives on June 15 before being taken to an undisclosed location. Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed that he had ordered the operation and subsequently shared several photographs of Lukwago on social media.

Lukwago had been preparing to serve court summons on Gen Kainerugaba in a case linked to alleged threats against Besigye.

The exchange also follows a long-running feud between Gen Kainerugaba and Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine left Uganda in March after spending weeks in hiding following the disputed January 2026 presidential election.

He said he had travelled abroad for what he described as “critical engagements” but insisted his departure was temporary and that he would return at the right time.

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