Iran shot down two American military aircraft, an F-15 E and and A 10 Warthog

Iran shot down two American military aircraft, an F-15 E and and A 10 Warthog

How Iran shot down 2 US fighter jets, rescue helicopters; search intensifies for missing pilot

The downing of advanced US aircraft signals that Iran retains effective air defence capabilities, particularly through mobile systems that can evade detection.

Iran has dealt a rare battlefield blow to the United States after shooting down two American military aircraft, triggering an intense search for a missing crew member inside its territory.

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US officials confirmed that an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down over Iran on April 3, 2026, forcing its two crew members to eject.

One was successfully rescued, but the second remains missing, setting off a high-risk search-and-rescue operation in hostile territory.

Reports from Reuters and AP indicate that an A-10 attack aircraft was also hit and lost during the same period, marking one of the most serious setbacks for US air power in recent years.

The search effort has proven dangerous. US helicopters deployed to recover the missing crew came under fire, with officials confirming they were hit while operating in Iranian airspace.

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The wreckage of the US F-15

Although the aircraft managed to withdraw, some personnel were reported injured, highlighting the risks of the ongoing mission.

Iranian state-linked media have amplified the incident, urging local forces and civilians to remain alert in the search for the missing pilot.

A local Iranian businessman, according to reports, announced a $50,000 reward for whoever locates the pilot

Western reports indicate the US is working urgently to locate the missing crew member before Iranian forces can reach him.

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Analysts say such incidents carry high stakes, as captured personnel can quickly become powerful bargaining tools in wartime.

The downing of advanced US aircraft signals that Iran retains effective air defence capabilities, particularly through mobile systems that can evade detection.