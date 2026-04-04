Advertisement

How Iran shot down 2 US fighter jets, rescue helicopters; search intensifies for missing pilot 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:39 - 04 April 2026
Iran shot down two American military aircraft, an F-15 E and and A 10 Warthog
The downing of advanced US aircraft signals that Iran retains effective air defence capabilities, particularly through mobile systems that can evade detection. 
Advertisement

Iran has dealt a rare battlefield blow to the United States after shooting down two American military aircraft, triggering an intense search for a missing crew member inside its territory.

Advertisement

US officials confirmed that an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down over Iran on April 3, 2026, forcing its two crew members to eject. 

One was successfully rescued, but the second remains missing, setting off a high-risk search-and-rescue operation in hostile territory. 

Reports from Reuters and AP indicate that an A-10 attack aircraft was also hit and lost during the same period, marking one of the most serious setbacks for US air power in recent years.

The search effort has proven dangerous. US helicopters deployed to recover the missing crew came under fire, with officials confirming they were hit while operating in Iranian airspace. 

Advertisement
The wreckage of the US F-15

Although the aircraft managed to withdraw, some personnel were reported injured, highlighting the risks of the ongoing mission.

Iranian state-linked media have amplified the incident, urging local forces and civilians to remain alert in the search for the missing pilot.

A local Iranian businessman, according to reports, announced a $50,000 reward for whoever locates the pilot

Western reports indicate the US is working urgently to locate the missing crew member before Iranian forces can reach him. 

Advertisement

Analysts say such incidents carry high stakes, as captured personnel can quickly become powerful bargaining tools in wartime.

The downing of advanced US aircraft signals that Iran retains effective air defence capabilities, particularly through mobile systems that can evade detection. 

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of even the most sophisticated US platforms in contested airspace.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Kikuube chairman Banura’s final message stirs grief after fatal crash
News
05.04.2026
Kikuube chairman Banura’s final message stirs grief after fatal crash
Police speak on death of Gen Kyaligonza’s son in fatal crash
News
04.04.2026
Police speak on death of Gen Kyaligonza’s son in fatal crash
Gen Kyaligonza’s son Banura dies in tragic road accident
News
04.04.2026
Gen Kyaligonza’s son Banura dies in tragic road accident
Yagga rebuilds audience across platforms after losing TikTok account
Entertainment
04.04.2026
Yagga rebuilds audience across platforms after losing TikTok account
Mesach Semakula finally opens up on photo with Usher Raymond
Entertainment
04.04.2026
Mesach Semakula finally opens up on photo with Usher Raymond
Final notice issued as traders face eviction from source of the Nile
News
04.04.2026
Final notice issued as traders face eviction from source of the Nile