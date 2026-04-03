Kampala welcomes La Sunday party with unforgettable vibes and beats

Deejays - Ames, Ssesse, Melvyn DJ, Vanns, and Don Julio influencer - DJ Dash, among others, ensured revelers never had a dull moment, as they dropped sets that had them dancing and singing along.

Deejays - Ames, Ssesse, Melvyn DJ, Vanns, and Don Julio influencer - DJ Dash, among others, ensured revelers never had a dull moment, as they dropped sets that had them dancing and singing along.

The La Sunday party, largely considered one of the wildest parties in Africa, was brought to East Africa’s party destination by La Vie events management and global luxury tequila

Last night - Holy Thursday, the first ever La Sunday party, one of the biggest celebrations from Ivory Coast and West Africa, was successfully delivered to Kampala, at Silo 15.

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The La Sunday party, largely considered one of the wildest parties in Africa, was brought to East Africa’s party destination by La Vie events management and global luxury tequila - Don Julio.

Although the party is arranged to happen on Sundays, looks like Ugandans couldn’t wait till Sunday, and the organisers listened!

Well, Ugandans’ love for a good is a widely known secret, so when the whispers on social media were confirmed to be true, gregarious people wasted no time.

The party was slated to kick off at 3pm, and Ugandans still turned up.

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They showed up in bouncy wigs, two pieces, sneakers, kitten heels, stilettos, neat braids, and mini dresses. They paused for photos at the Don Julio canvas, which featured the signature arch of a man in a ‘Sombrero’ (it is a hat, by the way!).

Deejays - Ames, Ssesse, Melvyn DJ, Vanns, and Don Julio influencer - DJ Dash, among others, ensured revelers never had a dull moment, as they dropped sets that had them dancing and singing along.

Global luxury tequila brand- Don Julio, the event’s main sponsor, ensured revelers had the best tequila offerings for the Easter holidays.

From the infinity cocktail offerings that were served in Stanely like ‘Infinity Cups’, to the bottle serves, everyone had something that fit their pallet and mood.

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“By now, everyone knows that a premium affair is always complete with Don Julio as a partner,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa.

“We are all about premium celebrations, especially those in culture. We are both glad and proud to welcome and deliver La Sunday to Kampala’s gregarious people. This is a natural fit, because it is a premium culture party that has made a name across the continent. We welcome La Sunday to East Africa’s party central, and we promise to keep delivering more of such experiences to our consumers,” she added.

When the visiting deejays - Mask On and Black Charles, locked in behind the decks, Silo 15 seemed to have turned into a hangout in Abidjan for a moment.

Mask On took over and dropped a percussive bomb - a Coupé-Décalé snare, that cracked electronic sound lovers open, followed by a rush of Amapiano log drums, then a sudden reckless swerve into Baile funk or Gqom. The crowd was up in arms, waving the La Sunday flag, gasping and laughing as the beats switched.

Then Black Charles laid the foundation with deep, unhurried grooves that felt like a soulful house, a ghost of Old Zouglou, the warm crackle of vintage hip-hop vinyl, all building a patient, swaying tension.

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Together, they traded control like a secret conversation. Charles pulled you into a dreamy, swaying trance. Mask On jolted you awake with a bassline that rearranged your ribs. Somehow, both of them landed on the same ecstatic truth, your feet no longer belonged to you, but to the music and the dance floor.

It was cold outside, but within the walls of Silo 15, it felt like it was one of those sweltering days of January that make you sweat buckets. This heat, though, was that nice kind of heat that reminds you to always be down for a good time.