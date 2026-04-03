Set to take place at the splash Mezo Noir lounge, in Kololo, the latest edition of the Spinny and Friends Experience promises a perfect Easter Sunday, complete with music, food, and premium tequila culture, in a unique format that moves away from the city’s traditional late-night template.

Spinny & Friends BBQ experience set to serve perfect easter Sunday vibes Kampala’s evolving social scene continues to tilt toward more intentional, daytime experiences. And the upcoming Spinny & Friends BBQ Easter Sunday outing is positioning itself right at the center of that shift.

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Set to take place at the splash Mezo Noir lounge, in Kololo, the latest edition of the Spinny and Friends Experience promises a perfect Easter Sunday, complete with music, food, and premium tequila culture, in a unique format that moves away from the city’s traditional late-night template.

Curated by DJ Spinny, and backed by Don Julio, the event leans into a relaxed and more social rhythm- one that builds from mid-afternoon ease into a sunset-driven crescendo.

Over time, Spinny & Friends has carved out a niche within Kampala’s creative community, drawing a crowd that is as interested in atmosphere as it is in sound.

This edition sharpens that identity. Rather than hinging on headline acts, the experience is anchored in collective energy, with a rotating lineup of DJs — Spinny’s “friends,” tasked with guiding the day’s sonic direction, from soulful selections into Afro-house and Amapiano.

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But it is the introduction of the BBQ element that signals a more deliberate layering of lifestyle and Easter celebration.

The grill becomes more than a food station; it is part of the experience’s texture; smoke, aroma, and shared plates folding into the music, to create a setting that feels at once relaxed and considered.

It is an approach that mirrors a broader cultural pivot in Kampala, where social gatherings are increasingly designed around connection rather than excess.

“Spinny and Friends is always about creating spaces where people genuinely connect,” says DJ Spinny. “This edition brings it back to the basics; good music, good food, and good people, but done in a way that feels elevated.”

That sense of elevation extends to the drinks menu, with Don Julio curating a selection of cocktails alongside its tequila range that includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the premium 1942.

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For the brand, the partnership is as much about cultural alignment as it is about visibility.