One notable outcome for the company was winning the African Sports Betting Operator of the Year award

One notable outcome for the company was winning the African Sports Betting Operator of the Year award

1xBet at AGE Africa 2026: Awards, meetings, and operating in one of the fastest-growing markets

The exhibition traditionally brings together operators, technology providers, and industry regulators

From March 24 to 27, Lagos hosted Africa Gaming Expo 2026, one of the largest iGaming industry events on the African continent. The exhibition traditionally brings together operators, technology providers, and industry regulators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, discussions, as expected, shifted toward market growth and product localization.

For 1xBet, participation in AGE Africa 2026 was not about mere presence, but an opportunity to work "in the field", engaging directly with partners, audiences, and the market itself.

One notable outcome for the company was winning the African Sports Betting Operator of the Year award, presented to operators that demonstrate sustainable growth in the region and strong engagement with local audiences.

“Over the past year, the team has worked hard to adapt the product to different markets and make communications more accessible to users. For us, this award confirms that these efforts are delivering results and being recognized by the industry,” comments Nnanna Chigozie Ewuzie, Compliance Manager at 1xBet Nigeria

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the real work happened not on stage, but across the three days of the exhibition.

The 1xBet team held a series of meetings with both current and potential partners — from affiliates to local businesses and media.

Discussions focused on product adaptation for different countries, user behavior, and new growth opportunities. One of the key market signals is the rise of mobile use cases, despite still relatively low overall internet penetration.

According to the ITU, 38% of Africa's population used the internet in 2024, compared to 68% globally. At the same time, the mobile sector already generates $220 billion, 7.7% of the continent’s GDP, and the majority of mobile money growth continues to come from sub-Saharan Africa, where the number of signed-up accounts has surpassed 1 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This points to two key industry trends: audiences are rapidly migrating to digital platforms, while products tailored to local habits, payment behaviors, and mobile-first consumption stand to gain the most.Another major focus is the demand for localized content and communication that reflects the audience’s real context.

This is especially evident in Africa, where, according to the GSMA, more than two-thirds of the population still does not use mobile internet, and the continent’s linguistic diversity exceeds 2,000 languages. In such an environment, one-size-fits-all solutions are less effective than precise adaptation to specific markets, languages, and user behaviors. The company's booth served as a dedicated point of engagement.

Unlike the traditional "showcase" format, the focus here was on interaction: attendees could not only explore the products but also discuss partnership terms in a more open setting.The space blended business and informal elements: negotiations alternated with light networking, interactive activities, and giveaways. This approach helped keep visitors engaged longer than a typical exhibition format.

According to the organizers, the event attracted over 11,000 participants and 155 companies, with the business program featuring 85 speakers. Key topics included regulation, technological solutions, and competition in rapidly growing African markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These events provide an opportunity to validate our understanding of the market — what's working, what's changing, and where the industry is heading," notes Nnanna Chigozie Ewuzie.

Africa remains a key growth region for the company, requiring a deep understanding of local specifics, from user experience to audience communication.