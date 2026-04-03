Furaha Finserve partners with SurePay to offer school-fee financing to Ugandan families

Through this collaboration, parents paying school fees via the SurePay platform will now have access to purpose-based school-fee loans, which will be paid directly to schools, ensuring that children remain in school without disruption.

Furaha Finserve Uganda Limited has joined forces with SurePay, a leading school payments aggregator, to expand access to affordable and seamless school-fee financing for families across Uganda.

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Through this collaboration, parents paying school fees via the SurePay platform will now have access to purpose-based school-fee loans, which will be paid directly to schools, ensuring that children remain in school without disruption.

Furaha has already made a significant impact, supporting over 20,000 children across more than 5,000 schools in Uganda, enabling thousands of parents to access credit for the first time.

The new partnership builds on Furaha's existing relationships with Diamond Trust Bank and Cairo Bank Uganda, with the goal of supporting 1 million children to stay in school. It also strengthens SurePay’s commitment to improving school-parent transactions.

The partnership brings transformative purpose-based education financing into SurePay’s payment ecosystem, providing parents with instant and affordable access to financing that supports their child’s education and development.

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Schools also benefit from more predictable fee collection, which enhances operational efficiency and helps them plan more effectively, ultimately improving the quality of education provided.

Furaha CEO, Dennis Musinguzi (left) and SurePay's Okiror (right, in suit and tie)

Dennis Musinguzi, CEO of Furaha Finserve Uganda Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating: "Our shared belief that a child’s education journey should be uninterrupted is reinforced in this collaboration. This partnership with SurePay is another major step Furaha has taken to improve the lives of families in real ways."

Moses Okiror, CEO of SurePay, added: "Predictable fee collection is essential for schools to operate effectively, and parents benefit when payments and financing are simple, secure, and flexible."

Parents can now apply for school fee loans for up to four children per parent by dialling 16580#, or by downloading the Furaha App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store via this link⁠.

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