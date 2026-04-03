Uganda International Fashion Week launches model search

The call is open to young people, mainly women and girls aged 15–35, welcoming both fresh faces and experienced talent

The call is open to young people, mainly women and girls aged 15–35, welcoming both fresh faces and experienced talent

Scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Makerere University Art Gallery, the casting will bring together fashion industry professionals in search of bold, confident, and driven individuals ready to shape the future of African fashion.

As Momentum builds for the return of Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) this June, organisers have officially launched a nationwide search for the next generation of runway stars through a model casting initiative dubbed #ModelsForImpact.

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The casting call invites aspiring and professional models from across Uganda and the region to step forward and take part in what organisers describe as more than just a runway opportunity, but a platform for transformation within Africa’s growing creative economy.

Scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Makerere University Art Gallery, the casting will bring together fashion industry professionals in search of bold, confident, and driven individuals ready to shape the future of African fashion.

The call is open to young people, mainly women and girls aged 15–35, welcoming both fresh faces and experienced talent. In line with UIFW’s broader vision of inclusivity and opportunity creation, the casting also encourages participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds, including persons with disabilities and refugees.

According to organisers, the initiative is part of the wider vision of Uganda International Fashion Week 2026, which returns after a six-year hiatus with a renewed mission to strengthen Africa’s fashion ecosystem and empower young creatives.

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Through Models for Impact, we are redefining the role of models, building a movement that nurtures individuals who create change, shape perception, and stand for something bigger than fashion.” Santa Anzo, founder Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW)

Founded in 2003 by renowned fashion entrepreneur Santa Anzo, Uganda International Fashion Week has long been one of the continent’s most influential fashion platforms, connecting African designers and creatives to global opportunities.

This year’s edition will run from June 22–27, 2026, at the Kampala Serena Hotel and forms part of a broader Creative Economy Program (2026–2028) designed to equip thousands of young people with practical skills, mentorship, and access to markets within the fashion and creative industries.

The program, supported by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented in partnership with the International Trade Centre and Bayimba Foundation, aims to empower more than 9,800 youths aged 15–35, the majority of them women and girls, by opening up pathways for employment and entrepreneurship within the fashion value chain.

Organisers say the runway casting is an important gateway for young people looking to build careers in modelling and the broader fashion industry.

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“This is more than a casting,” Santa Anzo noted. “It is an opportunity for young people to become part of a movement that is positioning fashion not only as an art form, but as a powerful driver of economic opportunity and cultural expression.”

Selected models will have the opportunity to walk alongside some of Africa’s leading designers during Uganda International Fashion Week, gaining valuable exposure, mentorship, and connections within the industry.

Interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online via fashionweek.uifwglobal.com to secure a slot, as spaces for the casting are limited.