Haffy Powers to MC Kats over Bobi attack: You disgust me sometimes

Haffy Powers has rebuked MC Kats for criticising Bobi Wine over alleged funeral contributions following the death of veteran singer Master Parrot.

Media personality Hasifa Nabbanja, alias Haffy Powers, is not happy with the way MC Kats conducts himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Powers, a presenter at Sanyuka TV, took to X to castigate her former workmate after he attacked Bobi Wine for allegedly not contributing to the funeral of singer Master Parrot, a contemporary in the music industry.

"Kats disgusts me sometimes 😤. You’re an old man, you ought to think better. Don’t be like these Genzs who just type and tweet whatever nonsense they think of. Do better man. Enough is enough," Powers said.

Kats disgusts me sometimes 😤. You’re an old man, you ought to think better. Don’t be like these Genzs who just type and tweet whatever nonsense they think of. Do better man. Enough is enough. https://t.co/ZmK7PVBPLr — Haffy Powers (@iamhaffypowers) June 3, 2026

She was responding to MC Kats, who had earlier posted: "Naye even food or water for your old school friend’s death and Vigil you can’t provide you people are so meeeaan yet rich Bobi n your pple needaaa"

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no evidence that Bobi Wine did not contribute to the funeral arrangements. However, such contributions are not mandatory.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and who is president of the National Unity Platform, used X to send a condolence message.

"Just got the terrible news that we’ve lost our brother @MasterParrot. Old funny conversations, careless hearty laughters are the painful memories you live with us my friend. Until we meet again.🫡" he posted.

Just got the terrible news that we’ve lost our brother @MasterParrot .

Old funny conversations, careless hearty laughters are the painful memories you live with us my friend.

Until we meet again.🫡 pic.twitter.com/zH9IstBsus — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) June 1, 2026

Veteran Ugandan singer Master Parrot died on Monday following a road accident along the Northern Bypass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports indicate that the musician was knocked by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the bypass on Monday evening. He reportedly died on the spot.

The accident is said to have happened in the Masanafu area along the busy Kampala Northern Bypass.

Police took his body to Mulago Hospital.

Master Parrot

At his home in Wabiduku, Kiwatule, news of his death left family members, friends and fans in shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Master Parrot, whose real name was David Sifayo, was one of Uganda’s popular musicians in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He became famous for songs such as Muliro and Kikompola, which earned him a loyal fan base and made him a household name in Uganda's music industry.

In recent years, however, the singer largely stayed away from the spotlight as he reportedly battled personal challenges.

Earlier this year, several videos circulated online showing the singer in a distressed state, sparking concern among fans and fellow musicians.

Reports indicated that he had been struggling with alcohol addiction and related mental health challenges. His mother publicly appealed for support to help him access rehabilitation services.

Fellow singer Qute Kaye, who previously faced addiction struggles himself, was among those who called for support and treatment for the veteran artiste.