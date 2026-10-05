Gen Birungi stays in detention as prosecution delays bail response

Maj Gen James Birungi’s bail hearing stalled as the General Court Martial convicted two former informers of murder over staged bomb incidents.

The General Court Martial has extended Maj Gen James Birungi’s detention after prosecutors failed to respond to his bail application, more than a year after his arrest.

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The former Chief of Military Intelligence appeared before the Makindye-based court on October 5, 2026. But lead prosecutor Lt Regina Nanzaala said the person due to swear an affidavit opposing his release was out of the country.

Court chairman Brig Gen Richard Tukacungurwa adjourned the case until October 12, 2026, keeping Birungi on remand at the Makindye Military Police Detention Centre.

Birungi faces charges of treachery and offences relating to security. He denies the allegations.

Authorities arrested him in August 2025 during investigations into claims that senior officers invented terrorist threats to divert operational funds.

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Birungi previously commanded the Special Forces Command and the UPDF Mountain Division, which conducted operations against the Allied Democratic Forces along the Democratic Republic of Congo border.

During the same court session, two former government informers pleaded guilty to murdering two women in staged bomb incidents in 2025.

Tukacungurwa convicted Hamza Lyavaala and Adiil Walusansa on two murder counts after they accepted the prosecution’s account of the killings.

Prosecutors said the men worked with Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhanga, whom they accused of organising the operations. Byaruhanga denies the charges. The prosecution said investigations into his alleged role were complete, and he awaits a trial date.

According to the prosecution, Byaruhanga met the informers at Goers Hotel in Namulanda, along Entebbe Road, about three weeks before the 2025 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

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He allegedly recruited them for a staged suicide attack. Lyavaala brought Bruninga Sumaya into the plot, while Walusansa rented a safe house in Kinawa, Nateete.

On June 3, 2025, Byaruhanga allegedly drove the group to Munyonyo. Prosecutors said he assured them that Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force officers knew about the operation and would intercept it.

Sumaya later carried an explosive device towards Munyonyo Catholic Shrine. It exploded near Kagwa Bridge, killing her.

The prosecution said the group recruited Azatu Sawiya about a week later for another staged attack in Kalerwe.

On June 21, 2025, Sawiya headed to Kalerwe Market carrying a bomb. Lyavaala alerted JATT officers, who pursued and shot her dead at the market. The explosive device was then detonated, and police secured the scene.

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Nanzaala asked the court to impose the death penalty on the two informers. She argued that they planned the killings, exploited vulnerable people and spread public fear.

Defence lawyer Maj Simon Nsubuga Busagwa sought leniency. He cited their guilty pleas, family responsibilities and prospects for rehabilitation. He said both men were their families’ sole breadwinners.

The court will sentence them on October 12, 2026.

In a separate case, the same court sentenced civilians Benjamin Nsubuga and Benson Asiimwe to two years in prison after they admitted unlawfully possessing a firearm and wearing military clothing illegally. They will serve their sentences at Kitalya and Gulu prisons, respectively.

Birungi remains on remand until October 12 after prosecutors failed to respond to his bail application.

The former intelligence chief denies charges of treachery and offences relating to security.

Two former government informers admitted murdering women in staged bomb incidents and await sentencing.