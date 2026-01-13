Frank Gashumba: How my mother met Museveni

Frank Gashumba has recounted how his mother met Yoweri Museveni at State House Nakasero, describing a warm two-hour meeting where they discussed history and shared light moments.

Businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba has shared how his mother met President Yoweri Museveni at State House Nakasero.

Gashumba said he was in Masaka when the President called him and said he wanted to see him.

“And my mother has always wanted to meet the president,” he said while appearing on Radio 4.

He said they immediately went for a Covid-19 test before travelling to State House.

At State House Nakasero, Gashumba said the President and his mother spoke for about two hours.

He said their conversation focused on history, including independence and the exile of the Kabaka.

#Tuzamutora Yoweri. Mama womuvandimwe @FrankGashumba asisinkanye @KagutaMuseveni, and she called upon all Bavandimwe and Ugandans at large to vote 🗳 M7 come 15th. At her age, she promised to wake up early that day and vote for Mzee. @pmutoni848 @CouncilforA @Uncle_Julio_Ug pic.twitter.com/zJtTQBSdeq — HON.OBED (@ObedTwinamatsi2) January 8, 2026

Gashumba said the President also praised his mother, saying she looked like a 50-year-old even though she is 80.

He said the President appeared very happy during the meeting, describing the moment as warm and relaxed.

“Have you ever seen a kid they’ve just given ice cream, that was his mood... he was extremely happy!” Gashumba said.

He added that the State Lodge was quiet, with few security personnel around.