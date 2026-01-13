Frank Gashumba: How my mother met Museveni
Businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba has shared how his mother met President Yoweri Museveni at State House Nakasero.
Gashumba said he was in Masaka when the President called him and said he wanted to see him.
“And my mother has always wanted to meet the president,” he said while appearing on Radio 4.
He said they immediately went for a Covid-19 test before travelling to State House.
At State House Nakasero, Gashumba said the President and his mother spoke for about two hours.
He said their conversation focused on history, including independence and the exile of the Kabaka.
Gashumba said the President also praised his mother, saying she looked like a 50-year-old even though she is 80.
He said the President appeared very happy during the meeting, describing the moment as warm and relaxed.
“Have you ever seen a kid they’ve just given ice cream, that was his mood... he was extremely happy!” Gashumba said.
He added that the State Lodge was quiet, with few security personnel around.
Gashumba also said his late father admired the President deeply.