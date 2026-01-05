Four Ugandans named on 100 Most Reputable Africans 2026 list

The list, produced by the Global Reputation Forum in partnership with Reputation Poll International, positions reputation as a strategic asset that builds trust, attracts investment and strengthens Africa’s standing on the global stage.

Four Ugandans have been named on the prestigious 100 Most Reputable Africans 2026 list, a continental recognition that celebrates integrity, credibility and measurable impact across leadership, enterprise, culture and social influence.

The Ugandans recognised are Ambassador Allan Kajik, National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, UK-based businesswoman Dorothy Pinyoloya, and international finance and legal expert Samallie Kiyingi.

Allan Kajik

Under Leadership, Governance and Public Trust, Allan Kajik, Uganda’s Ambassador to Canada, is honoured for his distinguished diplomatic career.

He is recognised for strengthening bilateral relations, promoting multilateral cooperation and advancing constructive dialogue between governments and institutions.

His work in international representation and development partnerships has earned him a reputation as a committed public servant dedicated to national and global engagement.

Allan Kajik

Bobi Wine

In the Culture, Creativity and Influence category, Bobi Wine is acknowledged for his transition from celebrated musician to influential political leader and activist.

Known for his advocacy for democratic reform, youth participation and human rights, Bobi Wine has become a prominent voice in Africa’s contemporary political activism, using culture and art as tools for civic engagement and social change.

Bobi Wine

Dorothy Pinyoloya

Dorothy Pinyoloya features under Humanity and Social Impact, recognised for ethical leadership and tangible impact across energy, infrastructure and technology. As Founder and CEO of RuachRig Energy, she leads inclusive power projects focused on sustainability, community resilience and peace-building.

Her extensive executive experience, coupled with strong corporate governance and green development principles, has built trust across complex and often fragile environments.

Dorothy Pinyoloya

Samallie Kiyingi

Also recognised is Samallie Kiyingi, listed under Humanity and Social Impact, whose reputation spans global finance and regulatory governance. Based between Uganda and Australia, she serves as Head of Legal, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs for Africa at Global Infrastructure Partners.

Samallie Kiyingi