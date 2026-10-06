Former NTV journalist Raymond Mujuni joins Foreign Affairs ministry

EU ambassador Jan Sadek has revealed that journalist Raymond Mujuni has been appointed senior policy adviser at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Raymond Mujuni has been appointed senior policy adviser at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

EU ambassador Jan Sadek revealed the appointment in a post on X after meeting Mujuni.

Sadek congratulated Mujuni and expressed interest in strengthening EU–Uganda relations.

Mujuni is an award-winning investigative journalist and former Nation Media Group current affairs head.

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Journalist Raymond Mujuni has been appointed senior policy adviser at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union ambassador Jan Sadek has revealed.

Sadek disclosed the appointment in a post on X after meeting Mujuni. He named the journalist’s new title, congratulated him and expressed interest in working together to strengthen EU–Uganda relations.

“A pleasure to meet and congratulate @qataharraymond who has been appointed Senior Policy Adviser at the @UgandaMFA!” Sadek wrote.

“Thanks for coming by Raymond, we look forward to further strengthening the EU-Uganda Partnership together with you!”

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The ambassador added a lighter note about their meeting: “And yes, we did Grab a Coffee!” This was in reference to a podcast Mujuni cohosted with former journalist Simon Kasyate.

Mujuni, also known as Qatahar Raymond, built his public profile as an investigative journalist. He previously headed current affairs programming at Nation Media Group and hosted Fourth Estate. He also served as deputy director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism.

His reporting covered governance, refugees and sexual harassment at Makerere University. He has won national journalism awards for investigative and explanatory reporting, including recognition in 2020 for his account of the MV Templar boat tragedy.