Former NBS TV anchor Mildred Tuhaise lands NWSC job

Former NBS TV news anchor Mildred Tuhaise has joined the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) as Manager, Public Engagement and Brand Ambassadorship.

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NWSC’s Directorate of Public Relations and Communication announced her appointment, welcoming the journalist and communications professional to the corporation.

“We warmly welcome Ms Mildred Tuhaise, who joins us as Manager, Public Engagement and Brand Ambassadorship,” NWSC said.

The corporation described Tuhaise as an experienced media and communications professional whose career cuts across journalism, corporate communication and public sector management.

It said she brings experience in managing public information, media relations and institutional reputation, including in high-pressure situations.

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“Mildred is skilled in handling sensitive issues, shaping institutional narratives, and advising senior leadership on communication risks and opportunities,” NWSC said.

The appointment marks Tuhaise’s latest career move after she left Next Media at the end of May, bringing to a close nearly two decades in broadcast journalism.

Tuhaise joined NBS TV from WBS TV in 2015 and became one of the station’s familiar faces.

She presented news bulletins and also hosted Morning Breeze, NBS TV’s flagship morning current affairs programme.