Former BBS journalist Nakamya lands Buganda Media Centre role

Former BBS TV journalist Culton Scovia Nakamya will coordinate the Buganda Media Centre, returning to the kingdom’s media network after pursuing further studies in Britain.

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Buganda Information minister Israel Kitooke announced her appointment and said she would serve full time.

The centre gathers and shares news about the kingdom and coordinates media activities at Mengo, its administrative seat. It performs a role similar to that of the Uganda Media Centre for government agencies.

Nakamya rose to prominence at Buganda-owned BBS TV. Her reporting included coverage of Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, during the 2021 general elections.

She later left the station to study at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She earned a Master of Science degree in Gender, Media and Culture.

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After returning to Uganda this year, Nakamya established a digital media firm and a podcast studio. Her new appointment places her at the centre of Buganda’s news operations.

Born in 1993, Nakamya worked as NTV Uganda’s Luweero correspondent before joining BBS TV, where she became one of its leading reporters.

The African Centre for Media Excellence named her Uganda’s Inspiring Female Journalist in 2023. She also won the Urbanisation and Human Settlements Reporting award in 2024.

Nakamya founded Her Story Uganda, a media organisation that seeks to improve the portrayal of women in news coverage.

Culton Scovia Nakamya’s appointment as Buganda Media Centre coordinator brings the former BBS TV journalist back into the kingdom’s media network after her studies in Britain.

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Buganda Information minister Israel Kitooke announced Culton Scovia Nakamya’s appointment as Buganda Media Centre coordinator.

Nakamya will serve full time at the centre, which gathers and shares Buganda Kingdom news.

The former BBS TV journalist holds a master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture from the London School of Economics and Political Science.