Eddie Mutwe, 2 other Bobi Wine bodyguards granted Shs20m cash bail

Eddie Mutwe, Gaddafi Mugumya and Grace Wakabi have secured Shs20 million cash bail in their Masaka aggravated robbery case following defence arguments.

A court in Masaka has granted Eddie Mutwe, Gaddafi Mugumya and Grace Wakabi, alias Smart, cash bail of Shs20 million in their ongoing aggravated robbery case.

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According to the update shared on October 7, 2026, the court allowed their applications after lengthy arguments from the defence team. The update did not specify whether the Shs20 million applies to each accused person or all three.

Mutwe, whose real name is Edward Ssebuufu, and his colleagues serve on the security team of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Their prosecution stems from an incident during a burial in Manja village, Kissekka sub-county, Lwengo district, in May 2024.

Prosecutors allege that the accused assaulted journalists covering the burial, damaged their equipment and stole property. The accused deny the offences and have described their prosecution as political persecution.

The bail decision follows an earlier unsuccessful attempt to secure temporary freedom. On August 22, 2025, Masaka High Court rejected bail applications from Mutwe, Mugumya, Wakabi and their co-accused, Achilleo Kivumbi. Justice Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika instead directed that their case be scheduled for trial.

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Their lawyers had challenged the continued detention, citing time spent on remand and the presumption of innocence. After that ruling, lead lawyer Samuel Muyizzi said the defence would seek a speedy trial and consider another bail application if proceedings delayed.