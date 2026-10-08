Sport journalist Diane Peace Baagala’s baby bump reveal sends fans in frenzy

Ugandan sports journalist Diane Peace Baagala revealed her baby bump with funny football commentary metaphors, delighting thousands of fans online.

Sports journalist and social media personality Diane Peace Baagala has turned her pregnancy announcement into a football commentary session, drawing congratulations, jokes and referee memes after sharing her first baby bump photos.

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Baagala posted the maternity portraits on X on October 8, 2026, with a caption that matched the humour familiar to her sports audience.

“INJURED OUT FOR A YEAR,” she wrote, before describing her pregnancy through references to a foul, a referee, VAR and added time.

She tagged David Lumansi, joking that he was the “centre ref” who had signalled for play to continue despite her “injury”.

“Ref enjoyed the foul,” she added.

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Diane Peace Baagala baby bump

The photographs showed Baagala cradling her bump in two flowing outfits. In one, she wore an orange dress with blue and green panels against a pale background. In the other, she posed barefoot in a mint-green dress beside a bouquet of flowers against a red backdrop.

Her followers quickly picked up the football theme. Some posted pictures of referees signalling penalties or allowing play to continue. Others congratulated her while joking about the identity of the “striker”.

“Fergie-time winner, VAR couldn’t overturn it, and now we wait for the trophy presentation,” Dr Stanley Ssempijja wrote.

Lillian Kirabila offered a simple message: “Congratulations Diane.”

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Diane Peace Baagala baby bump

Erich Mboowa, who reposted the announcement, remarked: “Eh.....things have gotten really serious.”

At the time the screenshots were taken, the post had attracted about 66,900 views, 2,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

Baagala has built her name through sports reporting, football commentary and analysis. Her broadcasting career includes work with CBS FM and BBS Television, where audiences have also known her through the sports and humour programme Kalisoliso.

Her reporting has taken her beyond Uganda. She has covered major competitions, including the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa. She has also worked with SuperSport.

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In October 2023, she graduated from Ndejje University with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, celebrating that milestone with another football-themed social media post.