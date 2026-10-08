Advertisement

Sport journalist Diane Peace Baagala’s baby bump reveal sends fans in frenzy

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:01 - 08 October 2026
Diane Peace Baagala baby bump
Ugandan sports journalist Diane Peace Baagala revealed her baby bump with funny football commentary metaphors, delighting thousands of fans online.
Advertisement

Sports journalist and social media personality Diane Peace Baagala has turned her pregnancy announcement into a football commentary session, drawing congratulations, jokes and referee memes after sharing her first baby bump photos.

Advertisement

Baagala posted the maternity portraits on X on October 8, 2026, with a caption that matched the humour familiar to her sports audience.

“INJURED OUT FOR A YEAR,” she wrote, before describing her pregnancy through references to a foul, a referee, VAR and added time.

She tagged David Lumansi, joking that he was the “centre ref” who had signalled for play to continue despite her “injury”.

“Ref enjoyed the foul,” she added.

Advertisement
Diane Peace Baagala baby bump

The photographs showed Baagala cradling her bump in two flowing outfits. In one, she wore an orange dress with blue and green panels against a pale background. In the other, she posed barefoot in a mint-green dress beside a bouquet of flowers against a red backdrop.

Her followers quickly picked up the football theme. Some posted pictures of referees signalling penalties or allowing play to continue. Others congratulated her while joking about the identity of the “striker”.

“Fergie-time winner, VAR couldn’t overturn it, and now we wait for the trophy presentation,” Dr Stanley Ssempijja wrote.

Lillian Kirabila offered a simple message: “Congratulations Diane.”

Advertisement
Diane Peace Baagala baby bump

Erich Mboowa, who reposted the announcement, remarked: “Eh.....things have gotten really serious.”

At the time the screenshots were taken, the post had attracted about 66,900 views, 2,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

Baagala has built her name through sports reporting, football commentary and analysis. Her broadcasting career includes work with CBS FM and BBS Television, where audiences have also known her through the sports and humour programme Kalisoliso.

Her reporting has taken her beyond Uganda. She has covered major competitions, including the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa. She has also worked with SuperSport. 

Advertisement

In October 2023, she graduated from Ndejje University with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, celebrating that milestone with another football-themed social media post. 

This time, her personal news gave followers a different reason to celebrate. Baagala did not disclose a due date or identify the baby’s father in the post, but her playful announcement gave fans plenty to discuss.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Why you can’t buy Dangote refinery shares, but your planned friend can
News
08.10.2026
Why you can’t buy Dangote refinery shares, but your planned friend can
Ugandan cop Masereka wins top honour at international judo training
News
08.10.2026
Ugandan cop Masereka wins top honour at international judo training
World Sight Day: Governments urged to ease access to basic eye care
News
08.10.2026
World Sight Day: Governments urged to ease access to basic eye care
Sport journalist Diane Peace Baagala’s baby bump reveal sends fans in frenzy
Entertainment
08.10.2026
Sport journalist Diane Peace Baagala’s baby bump reveal sends fans in frenzy
Kitgum hospital faces upgrade calls as newborn unit relies on one incubator
News
08.10.2026
Kitgum hospital faces upgrade calls as newborn unit relies on one incubator
Kabaka Mutebi antique ceremonial chair gift to King Oyo among items to be museumised
News
08.10.2026
Kabaka Mutebi antique ceremonial chair gift to King Oyo among items to be museumised