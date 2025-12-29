Desire Luzinda, Levixone ‘surprised’ by daughter Michelle’s business acumen

Desire's daughter Michelle recently unveiled her brand named Bodied by Templ, which specialises in women’s fitness wear

US-based Ugandan gospel artist and businesswoman Desire Luzinda has expressed pride and pleasant surprise at her daughter Michelle Kaddu’s growing entrepreneurial spirit following the launch of her new business

The youngster recently unveiled her brand named Bodied by Templ, which specialises in women’s fitness wear

Speaking to reporters shortly after returning to Uganda for the Christmas holidays, Desire revealed that the launch caught her completely off guard.

She revealed Michelle had once mentioned her plans in passing, but she did not take them seriously at the time.

“My daughter launched a clothing line which caught me by surprise,” Desire said. “That is why I urge parents to pray for their children because the words of the mouth create.”

Desire Luzinda

Despite Desire being an established fashion entrepreneur herself, she clarified that there is no competition between them.

While Desire’s brand focuses largely on traditional and bridal wear, Michelle’s Bodied by Temple targets modern women interested in fitness and active lifestyles.

Desire's husband, gospel singer Levixone, also expressed deep pride in his wife’s achievement.

