Crypto Arch UG Blends Luganda, Kiswahili, and English to Take Uganda’s Sound Global

Crypto Arch UG wants to take Ugandan music global through multilingual songs while helping emerging artists access production and distribution.

Crypto Arch UG wants to take Ugandan music global through multilingual songs while helping emerging artists access production and distribution.

Mubende-born artist Crypto Arch UG blends Luganda, Kiswahili, and English to build a unique Afrobeat sound that represents Uganda globally while creating affordable production routes for emerging talent.

Mubende-born musician Crypto Arch UG wants Uganda’s music to cross borders without borrowing its identity from Nigeria.

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Born Ssengo Brian, the singer, songwriter, producer and distributor blends Luganda, Kiswahili and English in an Afrobeat-influenced sound. Each language serves a purpose: expressing his roots, reaching regional listeners and connecting with audiences further afield.

“Luganda is my identity. No Nigerian can copy my Luganda flow. Kiswahili opens doors across East and Central Africa, while English gives my music a connection to the wider world. When you bring these languages together, you create something that is Ugandan but something people everywhere can enjoy,” he explains.

His ambition extends beyond recording songs. While studying VFX and Animation at Victoria University, he is developing production and distribution skills that he hopes will also help musicians who cannot afford those services.

“I know what it feels like to have talent but no money to record. If I can produce for someone, help distribute their music or share what I have learned, that is also building the industry. We cannot wait for Nigeria to save us. We have to build our own system.”

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For Crypto Arch UG, a stronger music industry starts with affordable recording services and people willing to share skills. He argues that talent alone cannot sustain artists without the means to produce and circulate their work.

He also wants Ugandan musicians to release music more consistently and collaborate more often. Although he favours a distinct Ugandan identity, he sees lessons in how Nigerian artists keep audiences engaged through new releases, collaborations and remixes.

“Nigerians release music one after another. They collaborate, they remix and they keep their industry active. In Uganda, sometimes an artist releases one song and waits six months. I want to see us change that mindset,” he says.

His challenge reaches producers, songwriters and distributors too. He believes their joint efforts can help emerging musicians find audiences and build careers.

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For his own music, the goal is recognition rooted in language and sound.