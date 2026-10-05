Court sends Reign, Buwembo for medical checks after violent arrest

A Kampala court has temporarily released NUP mobilization chief Habib Buwembo and comedian Reign on medical grounds following their arrest on Bobi Wine Day.

A Kampala court has temporarily released National Unity Platform (NUP) mobilisation chief Habib Buwembo and comedian Obed Lubega, popularly known as Reign, on medical grounds following their arrest during Bobi Wine Day activities on Sunday.

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NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said Buwembo, Reign and other supporters appeared at City Hall Court on Monday, October 5, 2026, following their arrest near Kitebi Primary School grounds.

The group was examined at City Hall Clinic before being referred to Lubaga Hospital for X-rays and further medical examinations.

The suspects had been assaulted and pepper-sprayed during their arrest, according to the SG

“Having been heavily assaulted and pepper sprayed, they've been temporarily freed on medical grounds after being referred by City Hall Clinic to Lubaga Hospital for X-ray and other medical examinations,” Rubongoya said.

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“They're of strong spirits. Supporting NUP is not a crime!”

The group was arrested on Sunday after travelling to Kitebi for a football match between NUP elected leaders and party supporters, commonly referred to as “foot soldiers”.

The match was among activities organised for the second edition of Bobi Wine Day, a monthly NUP mobilisation campaign held on the first Sunday of every month in solidarity with party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

Rubongoya said police intercepted the group near the school grounds before taking them to Nateete Police Station. He alleged that officers beat and pepper-sprayed them before forcing them underneath the seats of a police patrol vehicle.

NUP said the suspects were accused of inciting violence. Police had not issued a detailed public account of the arrests by Monday morning.

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Buwembo, NUP's national secretary for mobilisation, had been among the officials promoting Sunday's activities. The party encouraged supporters to use Bobi Wine Day for community work, exercise, charity, sports and prayers.

The Kitebi arrests came hours after another group of NUP supporters was detained at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bulenga, Kikaaya, Wakiso District.

Those arrested at the church included Ayesiga Promise, also known as Mr Nsi, Sarah Namutebi, MC Mose and councillor Sserunjogi.

NUP said they had attended Mass to give thanks and offer special prayers for Kyagulanyi as part of Bobi Wine Day. Rubongoya said the church leadership knew about the group's presence and had offered prayers for them.

Sunday marked the second Bobi Wine Day after the initiative was launched in September. The party designed it as a recurring grassroots campaign to maintain solidarity among Kyagulanyi's supporters through community and social activities rather than conventional political rallies.

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