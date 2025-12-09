Cindy challenges Ava Peace, Jowy Landa to music battle 

Uganda Musicians’ Association president Cindrella Sanyu aka Cindy has challenged fast rising female stars Ava Peace and Jowy Landa to stage a music battle concert

Uganda Musicians’ Association president Cindrella Sanyu aka Cindy has challenged fast rising female stars Ava Peace and Jowy Landa to stage a music battle concert.

Cindy, a veteran singer and top stage performer noted that a music battle would benefit the artistes, fans and the entire music industry.

“I think the two girls should go for a battle because it’s the only way to know the actual queen. A queen has to step into the arena and prove her power,” Cindy said. “We haven’t seen Jowy on big stages, but she has something. Let them go on stage,” she said before adding.

“Let them make money out of it. It’s something moving and could be very beneficial.”

Ava Peace

High flying singers

Singer Ava Peace is among the new crop of stars that have stood out as “the deserving queen” of Ugandan music.

With smash hits like ‘Wanula’ featuring Temperature Touch, ‘Omwana We Buddu’, among others, Peace attracted strong comparisons to Sheebah Karungi not only for her stage presence but also her fashion sense, physique and complexion.

Jowy Landa

On the other hand, Jowy Landa, is another fast rising star crafting her own space with a blend of afrobeats and contemporary urban music.

