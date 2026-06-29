Charles Mbire: How to become wealthy

Charles Mbire has urged Ugandans to build wealth through integrity, discipline and regulated long-term investment

Charles Mbire urged Ugandans to build integrity before investing in business.

He said trust, ethics and governance now shape access to capital and partnerships.

SBG Securities held its first Investor Day to promote informed investment.

Experts urged Ugandans to save early, avoid quick-profit schemes and plan for retirement.

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Businessman Charles Mbire has urged Ugandans to build integrity before they build businesses, saying trust now carries more value than physical assets in modern investment.

Mbire made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural SBG Securities Investor Day.

The event was hosted by SBG Securities, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings.

Mbire told investors, policymakers and business leaders that reputation, ethics and good governance now determine who gets capital, attracts partners and builds lasting wealth.

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Charles Mbire

“Invest in your character and integrity before you invest in business,” Mbire said. “Financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank will always support individuals with a good reputation, a sound business plan and strong governance.”

The Investor Day was SBG Securities’ first. It aimed to help Ugandans move from saving money to making informed investments.

The event brought together business leaders, economists and regulators to explain financial markets and investment opportunities in regulated products.

Mbire said technology has changed business. He said data, trust and credibility now matter more than traditional collateral.

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Stanbic Head office Uganda

He warned Ugandans against risky schemes that promise fast profits. He said such schemes have cost many people their savings and, in some cases, their freedom.

“Many people have lost fortunes chasing unrealistic returns,” he said. “Young investors should prioritise well-governed, regulated portfolios that offer stable, long-term growth.”

SBG Securities chief executive officer Grace Semakula said the event supports Stanbic Uganda’s purpose of driving Uganda’s growth.

He said the platform gives Ugandans the knowledge and tools they need to take part in capital markets with confidence.

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SBG Securities chief executive officer Grace Semakula

Semakula cited the firm’s growth, including a 391 per cent rise in its Umbrella Fund. He also said the wider industry had grown to Shs5.6 trillion in assets under management.

“Uganda is gradually shifting from saving alone to embracing investment as a pathway to financial independence,” Semakula said. “Investor Day gives people access to experts, insights and opportunities that can shape their financial future.”

Economists and regulators also urged Ugandans to practise financial discipline and plan early.

Pumla Nabachwa, the lead economist at Bank of Uganda, encouraged young people to use time as their biggest advantage. She urged them to save often and avoid impulsive spending.

Daisy Lynda Nabakooza, the director of supervision and market conduct at URBRA, said retirement planning should start as soon as one begins earning.

“It is never too early, and never too late,to start planning for retirement,” she said.

Sam Mwogeza, the Stanbic Bank Uganda executive director and head of personal and private banking, said the bank is investing in digital tools to make investment services easier to access.

Sam Mwogeza

“Clients can now access investment services conveniently without visiting multiple branches,” he said. “Our goal is to remove barriers and make investing simple for every Ugandan.”