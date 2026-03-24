Mumba Kalifungwa the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda making remarks during the financial results release event at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala

Mumba Kalifungwa the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda making remarks during the financial results release event at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala

Stanbic to pay out Shs 360 billion to shareholders as profits surge

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited has announced that shareholders will receive Ushs 360 billion in dividends for the year ended December 31, 2025, following a strong financial performance that saw profits rise sharply.

Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited has announced that shareholders will receive Ushs 360 billion in dividends for the year ended December 31, 2025, following a strong financial performance that saw profits rise sharply.

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The bank reported a net profit of Ushs 591 billion, up 23.6% from Ushs 478 billion in 2024

The dividend declaration comes at a time when Stanbic’s return on equity rose to 26.8%, well above its 20% target

The Group’s share price has also strengthened, rising by 89% over the past three years to close at Ushs 60 as of December 31, 2025.

Chief Executive Francis Karuhanga said the results demonstrate the strength of the bank’s long-term strategy.

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“Our robust earnings of Ushs 591 billion and a return on equity of 26.8% reflect the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our franchise, and our unwavering focus on delivering long-term shareholder value,” he said.

The strong dividend payout is underpinned by growth across the bank’s core operations.

Customer deposits increased by 13% to Ushs 8.0 trillion, while loans and advances grew by 16.4% to Ushs 5.1 trillion, showing increased lending to support economic activity.

Revenue also rose by 11% to Ushs 1.4 trillion, driven by both interest income and non-interest revenue streams.

Stanbic’s performance was supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, with Uganda’s economy growing by 6.3% in 2025, alongside low inflation and a stronger shilling.

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Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, Mumba Kalifungwa, said the results position the bank for continued growth.