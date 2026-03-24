2026 Forbes billionaires list: Richest Africans named

Africa’s richest individuals have retained strong positions on the global list. Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire from East Africa on the list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion

Forbes has released its 2026 World’s Billionaires list, showing a sharp rise in global wealth. The number of billionaires has reached a record 3,428, up by 400 from 2025.

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Their combined wealth now stands at $20.1 trillion, driven largely by growth in artificial intelligence, strong markets and supportive fiscal policies. The United States leads with 989 billionaires, followed by China and India.

Africa’s richest individuals have also retained strong positions on the global list, with familiar names dominating key sectors such as manufacturing, telecoms, mining and finance.

Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion. The Nigerian industrialist built his fortune through cement and sugar manufacturing and continues to expand his business empire across the continent.

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Johann Rupert follows as the second richest African, worth $16.1 billion. The South African businessman chairs luxury goods group Richemont and has maintained steady growth driven by global demand for high-end brands.

Abdul Samad Rabiu ranks third in Africa with a net worth of $11.2 billion. Also from Nigeria, he made his fortune in cement, sugar and diversified investments through BUA Group.

Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire from East Africa on the list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

The businessman leads MeTL Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in manufacturing, agriculture and logistics, and remains a key figure in the region’s private sector growth.

Below is a consolidated list of African billionaires from the 2026 Forbes rankings:

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