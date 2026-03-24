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2026 Forbes billionaires list: Richest Africans named
Forbes has released its 2026 World’s Billionaires list, showing a sharp rise in global wealth. The number of billionaires has reached a record 3,428, up by 400 from 2025.
Their combined wealth now stands at $20.1 trillion, driven largely by growth in artificial intelligence, strong markets and supportive fiscal policies. The United States leads with 989 billionaires, followed by China and India.
Africa’s richest individuals have also retained strong positions on the global list, with familiar names dominating key sectors such as manufacturing, telecoms, mining and finance.
Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion. The Nigerian industrialist built his fortune through cement and sugar manufacturing and continues to expand his business empire across the continent.
Johann Rupert follows as the second richest African, worth $16.1 billion. The South African businessman chairs luxury goods group Richemont and has maintained steady growth driven by global demand for high-end brands.
Abdul Samad Rabiu ranks third in Africa with a net worth of $11.2 billion. Also from Nigeria, he made his fortune in cement, sugar and diversified investments through BUA Group.
Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire from East Africa on the list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.
The businessman leads MeTL Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in manufacturing, agriculture and logistics, and remains a key figure in the region’s private sector growth.
Below is a consolidated list of African billionaires from the 2026 Forbes rankings:
Africa Rank
World Rank
Name
Net Worth
Country
Industry
1
86
Aliko Dangote
$28.5B
Nigeria
Manufacturing
2
178
Johann Rupert & family
$16.1B
South Africa
Fashion & Retail
3
284
Abdul Samad Rabiu
$11.2B
Nigeria
Diversified
4
304
Nicky Oppenheimer & family
$10.6B
South Africa
Metals & Mining
5
362
Nassef Sawiris
$9.6B
Egypt
Construction & Engineering
6
383
Nathan Kirsh
$9.1B
Eswatini
Fashion & Retail
7
645
Mike Adenuga
$6.5B
Nigeria
Diversified
8
749
Naguib Sawiris
$5.6B
Egypt
Telecom
9
984
Patrice Motsepe
$4.3B
South Africa
Metals & Mining
10
1074
Mohamed Mansour
$4B
Egypt
Diversified
11
1137
Michiel Le Roux
$3.8B
South Africa
Finance & Investments
12
1189
Issad Rebrab & family
$3.6B
Algeria
Food & Beverage
13
1189
Koos Bekker
$3.6B
South Africa
Media & Entertainment
14
1560
Jannie Mouton & family
$2.7B
South Africa
Finance & Investments
15
1982
Mohammed Dewji
$2.1B
Tanzania
Diversified
16
1982
Strive Masiyiwa
$2.1B
Zimbabwe
Telecom
17
2177
Christoffel Wiese
$1.9B
South Africa
Fashion & Retail
18
2274
Youssef Mansour
$1.8B
Egypt
Diversified
19
2386
Othman Benjelloun & family
$1.7B
Morocco
Finance & Investments
20
2386
Paul Van Zuydam
$1.7B
South Africa
Manufacturing
21
2481
Aziz Akhannouch & family
$1.6B
Morocco
Diversified
22
2712
Yasseen Mansour
$1.4B
Egypt
Diversified
23
2712
Samih Sawiris
$1.4B
Egypt
Services
24
2858
Anas Sefrioui & family
$1.3B
Morocco
Real Estate
25
2858
Femi Otedola
$1.3B
Nigeria
Energy