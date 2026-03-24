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2026 Forbes billionaires list: Richest Africans named

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:38 - 24 March 2026
Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, Strive Masiyiwa made and Patrice Motsepe the 2026 Forbes World's Billionaires List
Africa’s richest individuals have retained strong positions on the global list. Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire from East Africa on the list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion
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Forbes has released its 2026 World’s Billionaires list, showing a sharp rise in global wealth. The number of billionaires has reached a record 3,428, up by 400 from 2025. 

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Their combined wealth now stands at $20.1 trillion, driven largely by growth in artificial intelligence, strong markets and supportive fiscal policies. The United States leads with 989 billionaires, followed by China and India.

Africa’s richest individuals have also retained strong positions on the global list, with familiar names dominating key sectors such as manufacturing, telecoms, mining and finance.

Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion. The Nigerian industrialist built his fortune through cement and sugar manufacturing and continues to expand his business empire across the continent.

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Johann Rupert follows as the second richest African, worth $16.1 billion. The South African businessman chairs luxury goods group Richemont and has maintained steady growth driven by global demand for high-end brands.

Abdul Samad Rabiu ranks third in Africa with a net worth of $11.2 billion. Also from Nigeria, he made his fortune in cement, sugar and diversified investments through BUA Group.

Tanzania’s Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire from East Africa on the list, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

The businessman leads MeTL Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in manufacturing, agriculture and logistics, and remains a key figure in the region’s private sector growth.

Below is a consolidated list of African billionaires from the 2026 Forbes rankings:

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Africa Rank

World Rank

Name

Net Worth

Country

Industry

1

86

Aliko Dangote

$28.5B

Nigeria

Manufacturing

2

178

Johann Rupert & family

$16.1B

South Africa

Fashion & Retail

3

284

Abdul Samad Rabiu

$11.2B

Nigeria

Diversified

4

304

Nicky Oppenheimer & family

$10.6B

South Africa

Metals & Mining

5

362

Nassef Sawiris

$9.6B

Egypt

Construction & Engineering

6

383

Nathan Kirsh

$9.1B

Eswatini

Fashion & Retail

7

645

Mike Adenuga

$6.5B

Nigeria

Diversified

8

749

Naguib Sawiris

$5.6B

Egypt

Telecom

9

984

Patrice Motsepe

$4.3B

South Africa

Metals & Mining

10

1074

Mohamed Mansour

$4B

Egypt

Diversified

11

1137

Michiel Le Roux

$3.8B

South Africa

Finance & Investments

12

1189

Issad Rebrab & family

$3.6B

Algeria

Food & Beverage

13

1189

Koos Bekker

$3.6B

South Africa

Media & Entertainment

14

1560

Jannie Mouton & family

$2.7B

South Africa

Finance & Investments

15

1982

Mohammed Dewji

$2.1B

Tanzania

Diversified

16

1982

Strive Masiyiwa

$2.1B

Zimbabwe

Telecom

17

2177

Christoffel Wiese

$1.9B

South Africa

Fashion & Retail

18

2274

Youssef Mansour

$1.8B

Egypt

Diversified

19

2386

Othman Benjelloun & family

$1.7B

Morocco

Finance & Investments

20

2386

Paul Van Zuydam

$1.7B

South Africa

Manufacturing

21

2481

Aziz Akhannouch & family

$1.6B

Morocco

Diversified

22

2712

Yasseen Mansour

$1.4B

Egypt

Diversified

23

2712

Samih Sawiris

$1.4B

Egypt

Services

24

2858

Anas Sefrioui & family

$1.3B

Morocco

Real Estate

25

2858

Femi Otedola

$1.3B

Nigeria

Energy


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