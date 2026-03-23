Inside expansion of Kayihura’s dairy project

Kayihura also praised Wazalendo SACCO for offering affordable loans and urged Ugandans to form SACCOs to access credit and grow their income.

Kayihura also praised Wazalendo SACCO for offering affordable loans and urged Ugandans to form SACCOs to access credit and grow their income.

The upgraded Katebe Farm in Lyantonde now produces six times more yoghurt, highlighting the impact of local innovation and value addition in Uganda.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, on March 22, 2026 commissioned the upgraded Katebe Farm Engineering Transformation Project in Kashagama, Lyantonde district.

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The facility, owned by Gen (Rtd) Kale Kayihura, was upgraded by the Engineering Development and Innovation Centre (EDIC).

Speaking at the event, Musenero said the project shows how Uganda can grow through local innovation and value addition. She said it supports President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s push for a shift from subsistence farming to a market-driven economy.

“We are not only launching a milk processing facility, but also engineering solutions made in Uganda. Gen Kayihura began this innovation journey in 2018, which cost him a lot of money without the expected returns because of the lack of affordable local technical expertise to support such initiatives,” she said.

She praised Kayihura for leading an innovation that is improving livelihoods in the community. She said EDIC now provides local solutions to long-standing engineering challenges.

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Musenero said EDIC designs tools, products and components to support Ugandans in innovation and industrial growth.

Kayihura thanked Museveni for encouraging Ugandans to invest in value addition. He said he started the project on a small scale using loans from the UPDF SACCO and faced high costs due to imported machines and expertise.

“Through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, I later received technical support from EDIC, a Ugandan institution, which visited the yoghurt unit, identified the challenges and resolved them within three months. That is why we are here today to launch a complete dairy processing facility,” he said.

He said the project aims to create a stable market for farmers’ milk, which was previously sold at low prices.

Kayihura also praised Wazalendo SACCO for offering affordable loans and urged Ugandans to form SACCOs to access credit and grow their income.

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Wazalendo SACCO CEO, Col Yusuf Magero Buha, described Kayihura as a model member who has used credit effectively. He pledged continued support to members.

Before the upgrade, the facility produced 500 litres of yoghurt in 24 hours. It now produces 3,000 litres in 12 hours after improvements by EDIC.