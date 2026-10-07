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Bravion MC builds music career through collaborations

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:46 - 07 October 2026
Bravion MC
Kasese-born entertainer Bravion MC, whose real name is Godwin Mumbere, is pursuing a music career in Kampala through collaborations, including “Anaconda” featuring Lutty Neika.
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Ugandan MC and entertainment personality Bravion MC is building his music career through collaborations as he seeks a wider audience in Kampala.

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Born Godwin Mumbere on October 2, 2001, the Kasese native has made Kampala his base, with plans to connect with more artistes, producers and DJs.

His approach centres on featuring on songs and working with other performers. These partnerships form the core of his music ambitions.

Among his projects is “Anaconda”, featuring Lutty Neika. The song forms part of a growing portfolio through which he hopes to establish his name in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Bravion MC
Bravion MC
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For Bravion MC, the move from Kasese to Kampala offers opportunities to reach more collaborators and take part in larger projects.

He aims to expand these partnerships while developing an identity that audiences can recognise across his musical appearances.

Bravion MC’s next challenge is to turn those collaborations into a lasting place in Uganda’s competitive music scene.

Bravion MC
Bravion MC
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