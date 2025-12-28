Bobi Wine stings government at Fik Famaica mother’s funeral

Bobi Wine, accompanied by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, joined mourners on Saturday night following the death of Fik Famaica’s mother, Jackline Nassimbwa, who succumbed to cancer aged 51.

Opposition leader and National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, used a sombre vigil at the home of musician Fik Famaica to launch a pointed critique of the government over Uganda’s healthcare system and public accountability.

Addressing mourners, Bobi Wine began by offering prayers and condolences to the bereaved family, thanking those who had gathered in solidarity. He described the vigil as a painful but necessary moment of unity, stressing the importance of brotherhood during times of loss.

Pivoting to the current health care challenges in Uganda, Bobi Wine urged those present to think deeply about the circumstances surrounding her death.

He noted that Nassimbwa’s passing at a relatively young age raised troubling questions about access to adequate healthcare in the country.

Bobi Wine at Fik Famaica's funeral

Healthcare crisis and public funds

The NUP leader argued that with a functional and accessible health system, many lives could be saved.

He lamented that in Uganda, even prominent individuals risk financial ruin after treating a single sick relative, despite paying taxes meant to support public services.

“It is important that everything that transpires to provoke you to think. Perhaps if we had better healthcare, she’d still be with us. I always tell you that here in Uganda, you are only one bill away from being broke, even if you are a big star,” he said

“We are here because Fik is a star,” Bobi Wine said, “but there are many mothers currently suffering at the Uganda Cancer Institute.”

He criticised what he described as the misuse of public funds, accusing those in power of diverting taxpayers’ money to silence vocal opponents instead of investing in essential services such as healthcare.

Bobi Wine also praised Fik Famaica for speaking out on social issues, calling on artists to use their platforms responsibly.

He said musicians and public figures could either be a blessing by amplifying the voices of ordinary people or a curse by suppressing them.

Jackline Nassimbwa is scheduled to be laid to rest on Monday, 29 December 2025, at her ancestral burial grounds in Kasana, Luweero District.

