Bobi Wine furious as Tyrese invites Muhoozi to Los Angeles

Bobi Wine attacked actor Tyrese Gibson for praising Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, inviting him to Los Angeles and even promising to introduce him to Beyoncé.

Tyrese Gibson invited Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Los Angeles.

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Gibson promised to try to introduce Kainerugaba to Beyoncé.

Bobi Wine accused Gibson of ignoring alleged abuses in Uganda.

Gibson met Kainerugaba and President Museveni during his Uganda visit.

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, has attacked American actor Tyrese Gibson for praising Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and inviting him to Los Angeles.

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Gibson extended the invitation after meeting Kainerugaba during his visit to Uganda. The actor also promised to try to introduce the Chief of Defence Forces to American music star Beyoncé.

“Mr Kainerugaba, my invitation to Los Angeles comes from my heart,” Gibson wrote on Instagram.

“Upon accepting it, you have my word that I will do everything within my power to try to introduce you to my sister, the icon and legend Beyoncé.”

Gibson said Kainerugaba had expressed a desire to meet the singer. He pledged to try to make the meeting happen.

The Fast & Furious star praised Kainerugaba’s military career and leadership. He also commended his support for children with cancer, vulnerable communities and young entrepreneurs through the MK Fund.

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Gibson said he had arrived in Uganda knowing Kainerugaba as President Yoweri Museveni’s son. He left with a different view.

“I left understanding the accomplished servant-leader you are in your own right,” he wrote.

Gibson also thanked Kainerugaba, his family and Museveni for welcoming him. He said their discussions covered tourism, natural resources, hotels, restaurants, retail, entertainment, jobs and investment.

The actor said he wanted to pursue agreements that could benefit Ugandans.

“The entrepreneur in me never showed up to just take pictures,” Gibson wrote. “I’m on a mission to shift culture! One MOU at a time!”

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Tyrese Gibson met Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba earlier this week

Kyagulanyi reacted with anger. He accused Gibson of ignoring alleged human rights violations linked to Uganda’s government.

“This hypocrisy is sickening,” Kyagulanyi wrote on X.

He questioned Gibson’s use of Christian language while associating with Kainerugaba, whom he accused of overseeing the torture and killing of Ugandans. Kainerugaba has faced similar accusations from opposition figures and rights activists.

“Why invoke Jesus’ name and pretend to be God-fearing while standing comfortably beside a tyrant who tortures and kills people for fun?” Kyagulanyi wrote.

He urged Gibson to learn about Uganda’s political situation if he did not understand it. He said knowingly endorsing those in power for financial gain would raise questions about the actor’s character.

Bobi Wine

“Black lives cannot matter only when it is convenient,” Kyagulanyi added.