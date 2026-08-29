Tooro Kingdom explains how King Oyo’s successor will be chosen

Tooro Kingdom has formed a 21-member Babiito clan committee to identify King Oyo’s successor and oversee the cultural succession process.

A 21-member committee will identify and announce King Oyo’s successor.

Musuuga Charles Kamurasi will lead the succession and funeral processes.

King Oyo’s body will remain at Karuziika Palace during nine days of mourning.

Tom Butime will coordinate communication between Tooro Kingdom and the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tooro Kingdom has appointed a 21-member committee to identify the successor to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The committee will also announce the successor to key stakeholders and prepare the cultural ceremonies linked to his accession.

The Office of the Musuuga, which heads the Babiito clan, announced the decision in a statement issued on August 29, 2026.

The statement followed a meeting held at Karuziika Palace on August 28, 2026. The Musuuga chaired the meeting, which brought together clan representatives and members of the kingdom’s parliament, the Rukurato.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting reaffirmed that succession to the throne remains a cultural ritual under the authority of the Musuuga. It also placed responsibility for the process with the Babiito clan.

Musuuga Charles Kamurasi will lead the succession committee. Other members include Isaac Mayombo, Charles Oyo, Kagoro Kaijamurubi, Job Karamagi, Gilbert Mujogya, Mbogo Rukidi, Isaac Rwabboni, Paul Mugamba and David Mugamba.

The committee also includes Harriet Nyakake, Patrick Muganzi, Patrick Kawamara, Sam Rukidi, Kato Rwakatale, Hassan Oliimi, Rose Mpuro, Martha Mugamba, Martha Rwabboni and Ruth Ogeni.

The Musuuga will oversee all funeral rites and cultural ceremonies following King Oyo’s death. He will convene meetings, direct burial preparations and supervise the succession process.

Kingdom organs involved in the funeral and succession will operate under his authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The kingdom said King Oyo’s body will move from the airport to Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City. It will remain there throughout the mourning period.

Tooro custom recognises Karuziika as the king’s only official palace. Other royal buildings serve as residences. The kingdom said the body would not move between different locations.

The official nine-day mourning period will start when the body arrives at Karuziika Palace. The kingdom will base all mourning activities on that date.

A separate committee will manage official communication from the palace. Charles Oyo and Moses Musinguzi will serve on the team alongside a representative of Isaac Rwabboni.

The committee will work with Prime Minister Steven Kiyingi Amooti and other stakeholders. The kingdom asked the public and the media to rely on information released through the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tourism minister Tom Butime will act as the contact person between Tooro Kingdom and the central government.

The kingdom asked the people of Tooro, religious leaders, government officials and well-wishers to respect the cultural authorities overseeing the funeral and succession.