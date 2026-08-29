The Dugout Sports Bar officially opens in Kampala

The Dugout Sports Bar has officially opened at Plot 28, Luthuli Rise in Bugolobi

The Dugout Sports Bar has officially opened at Plot 28, Luthuli Rise in Bugolobi

The Dugout Sports Bar has opened in Bugolobi, Kampala, offering live sports, interactive games, food, drinks, networking and entertainment.

The Dugout Sports Bar has officially opened at Plot 28, Luthuli Rise in Bugolobi.

The Kampala venue combines live sports viewing with interactive games, food and drinks.

Its launch attracted sports fans, celebrities, influencers, media personalities and business figures.

The Dugout is targeting major football events, networking, team building and Kampala’s sports entertainment market.

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Kampala’s entertainment scene has welcomed a new sports venue following the official launch of The Dugout Sports Bar in Bugolobi.

The sports and entertainment spot, located at Plot 28, Luthuli Rise, combines live sports viewing, food, drinks and interactive games.

The launch attracted sports fans, celebrities, influencers, media personalities and members of Kampala’s business and social circles.

The Dugout is built around the theme, “Your home of champions”, with its owners seeking to offer more than traditional sports viewing.

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Besides screening live sporting events, the venue offers interactive games and a food and drinks menu. It also targets customers looking for a place for pre-game activities, casual outings, networking and team-building events.

Guests at the launch took part in games, match predictions and competitions for prizes as the owners showcased the venue’s sports and entertainment offering.

“We wanted to create a place where sports lovers feel at home, a place where every match feels like an event and every guest feels like a part of the team,” one of the proprietors said.

The Dugout plans to use major football competitions and other international sporting events to build its place in Kampala’s growing sports entertainment market.

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