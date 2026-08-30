Museveni called to fulfil King Oyo stadium pledge

Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Rwomiire has asked President Museveni to build and name King Oyo Stadium after the late monarch, who donated 50 acres for the project.

President Yoweri Museveni has been called upon to fulfil his pledge to build a modern stadium in Tooro as a tribute to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki wants the government to complete the project and name it King Oyo Stadium. He said the honour would preserve the King’s legacy and support young people in Tooro and Uganda.

“I believe this is the right moment to honour the pledge made to Tooro by making the King Oyo Stadium a reality,” Rwomiire said.

Museveni pledged to build a modern stadium in Fort Portal in 2018. The government initially planned to redevelop Buhinga Stadium, but officials found that the available land was too small.

Kabarole District later identified another site at Kyembogo in Busoro Sub-county. That plan stalled after the National Agricultural Research Organisation claimed ownership of the land.

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King Oyo then offered 50 acres of his private land for the project. Tooro Kingdom handed the land title to Sports Minister Peter Ogwang at the kingdom headquarters in Muchwa, Fort Portal City, on March 31, 2026.

Ogwang said the government would conduct feasibility studies and begin planning for the stadium. The National Council of Sports also promised to assess whether the land met the requirements for a modern facility.

Rwomiire said King Oyo surrendered the land because he believed in the project and wanted his people to have a modern stadium.

“Sadly, he did not live to witness that dream come true,” he said.

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He argued that completing the stadium would honour a King who gave his land to remove a major obstacle to the project.

“It would ensure that His Majesty’s generosity, vision and love for his people live on for generations,” Rwomiire said.

The appeal came a day after Museveni mourned King Oyo as a young leader who worked well with the central and local governments.

The President said the King had shown potential to support Tooro’s development. He described his death at 34 as a loss to Tooro and Uganda.

Museveni also revealed that King Oyo had battled aggressive cancer. He said the government supported his treatment in Germany and the United States, where he died.

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The President ordered an official burial and directed flags to fly at half-mast for three days. These will cover the day before the burial, the burial day and the following day.