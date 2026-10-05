BLACK joins 32nd Uganda International Trade Fair for 10 days of Black deals

BLACK showcases lifestyle tech and exclusive Black Deals at the 32nd Uganda International Trade Fair at UMA Show Grounds, Lugogo from Oct 2-11, 2026.

For more than three decades, the Uganda International Trade Fair has been one of the places where you can get a sense of what businesses in Uganda and across the region are building, selling and bringing to the market.

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The 32nd edition returns to the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo from 2nd to 11th October 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors and an expected 150,000 visitors. This year’s fair is being held under the theme “Formalizing Trade To Secure Uganda's Economic Future”, with manufacturers, businesses, innovators, government agencies and consumers expected to take part.

BLACK products at the Uganda International Trade Fair

Among the exhibitors and partners working with the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) this year is BLACK, Uganda’s direct-to-consumer lifestyle technology brand, which will have multiple stalls at the fair, showcasing its growing range of audio, wearables and everyday charging accessories.

For a brand that was founded in 2024, the trade fair comes at an interesting point in BLACK’s journey. What started with a focus on making audio and wearable technology more accessible to Ugandan consumers has grown into a wider lifestyle technology ecosystem, with products ranging from smartwatches and earbuds to headphones, speakers, power banks, chargers and cables.

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BLACK products at the Uganda International Trade Fair

The brand’s presence at the fair therefore goes beyond putting products on display. It gives visitors the chance to interact with the products, speak to the team and experience the range in person.

That matters in a market where many consumer electronics purchases still happen through online platforms or informal retail channels. BLACK has built its model around a direct relationship with customers, including a one-year warranty, a seven-day return policy and local support. Its products are also available through physical retail locations, including its outlets at Acacia Mall and Palm Village.

BLACK products at the Uganda International Trade Fair

The trade fair will also be an opportunity for visitors to access Black Deals, part of a wider initiative introduced by the Uganda Manufacturers Association for this year’s exhibition. According to UMA, more than 4,000 products across categories including electronics, food and beverages, cosmetics, construction, household appliances, vehicles and heavy machinery are being featured through the campaign, giving visitors access to special offers during the fair.

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BLACK’s products will sit within that larger marketplace, giving customers an opportunity to find selected lifestyle technology products at special trade-fair prices.

The Black Deals campaign is one of the ways this year’s fair is trying to bring manufacturers and consumers closer together. UMA has also introduced an online trading platform and consumer database intended to help shoppers track available products and special offers. The idea is to make the trade fair more than a place to walk around and look at displays, but also a place where people can discover products and buy directly from participating businesses.

That focus on connecting businesses with customers runs through much of this year’s programme.

UMA Executive Director Dr. Ezra Muhumuza said the association is using the platform to address some of the practical challenges facing manufacturers, particularly around transport and logistics. Among the innovations being showcased are locally built refrigerated trucks for transporting agricultural produce and heavy-duty trailers intended to support mineral transportation.

At the launch of the 32nd trade fair, UMA Board Chairman Aga Sekalala Jr. described the exhibition as more than a commercial gathering, saying it is “a powerful statement of our national ambition” and a reflection of the resilience of Ugandan manufacturers and the country’s economic potential.

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BLACK will be exhibiting alongside established Ugandan manufacturers and businesses including Nice House of Plastics, Steel & Tube, Riham, Coca-Cola, Ugachick, Mesha Steel, Movit Group Africa, Crest Tank and Imperial Tissue, among others listed on the official UGITF exhibitor platform. The diversity of exhibitors reflects the range of industries represented at the fair, from manufacturing and food to technology, personal care and household products.

For visitors, that means there is plenty to explore across the show grounds, but for BLACK, the focus will remain on bringing its products closer to people and giving them a chance to experience the brand beyond a screen.

The 32nd Uganda International Trade Fair runs from 2nd to 11th October 2026 at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, with the fair open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm and entry set at UGX 10,000. Alongside the exhibition, the programme includes business matchmaking, conferences, masterclasses, entertainment and other activities throughout the 10 days.