Bebe Cool backs down in dispute with Jolly Mutesi after legal threat

The Gagamel Entertainment boss said he had agreed to end the public feud following advice from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces.

Bebe Cool has stepped back from his public dispute with former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi, days after accusing her of involvement in a scam and releasing screenshots he claimed linked her to the scheme.

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The Gagamel Entertainment boss said he had agreed to end the public feud following advice from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces.

“This morning I received a call from my big brother, @mkainerugaba, regarding the issue with Jolly. As my elder and leader, he advised me to drop it, delete the tweets, and resolve it amicably off social media since we are both family to him and there is no need for a public spat,” Bebe Cool wrote.

“I appreciate his guidance and agree.”

Jolly Mutesi and Bebe Cool

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This however, following mounting public pressure and indications that the singer could have been scammed by a person impersonating Ms Mutesi

Bebe Cool had accused Mutesi of conning him through promises linked to Rwanda, Arsenal Football Club and sponsorship opportunities.

He later released screenshots of conversations with a contact saved as “Jolly UK Arsenal Stadium”.

In the chats, the individual claimed to work with the Rwanda High Commission in London, serve as a Visit Rwanda ambassador and have links to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Bebe Cool also alleged that he saw Mutesi at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London before receiving messages and calls from the contact. He subsequently appealed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame to investigate the matter, claiming Rwanda's image was being damaged.

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Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi

Mutesi denied the allegations from the outset. She maintained that Bebe Cool had fallen victim to imposters using her identity.

The dispute escalated further when Mutesi's lawyers, Mbidde & Co. Advocates, issued a notice of intended legal proceedings on June 17, 2026.

The lawyers demanded that Bebe Cool retract his allegations, publish an apology and cease making further statements about their client within 48 hours.

They argued that Mutesi had never communicated with the singer and had no connection to the telephone number he published online.

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The legal notice also cited previous public warnings issued in October 2024, in which Mutesi allegedly alerted the public about fraudsters impersonating her.