Balaam says 95% of DNA tests conducted by Gender Ministry found that women lied about children’s paternity

Balaam Barugahara says 95.2% of paternity DNA tests handled during his tenure at the Gender ministry excluded the alleged fathers, citing the recent Paul Kafeero DNA case as an example of why such tests are important.

Balaam Barugahara claims 95.2% of 250 DNA tests conducted during his time at the Gender ministry excluded alleged fathers.

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He said 238 men were found not to be the biological fathers of the children they were supporting.

Barugahara urged men to seek DNA tests where paternity is in doubt.

His comments follow the Paul Kafeero DNA tests, which found only four of 25 people tested were his biological children and triggered fresh controversy.

Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara has revealed that up to 95.2% of DNA tests conducted through petitions during his tenure as Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development showed that the men involved were not the biological fathers of the children in question.

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Speaking in light of the recent DNA findings involving the family of the late Paul Kafeero, Barugahara said the ministry handled 250 paternity-related DNA petitions, only 12 of which turned out positive.

"When I was Minister of Gender, we conducted 250 DNA tests and out of these, 238, women had children and gave them to men who are not their fathers. That's 238 DNA tests which found that the men were not the biological fathers of the children, and these men were struggling and being harassed every day," he said.

Based on the figures he cited, 238 out of 250 tests represent about 95.2% of the cases.

"I have now left that mandate to Gen. Henry Tumukunde to carry on from there," he said.

Barugahara urged young men to seek DNA tests where there is doubt about paternity.

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"I am appealing to young men to zip up your pants or to endeavor to take DNA tests at birth to avoid buying nappies that you shouldn't have to."

Days earlier, the nation stood still when DNA tests conducted on the family of the late Paul Kafeero found that only four of the 25 people tested were his biological children, bringing scientific evidence to a paternity dispute that had persisted for years.