American national killed in train accident in Kampala

Savana Gardener (L) succumbed to injuries from the accident while her family escaped with injuries

Police in Kampala have confirmed the death of one American national and injury of their family members following an accident involving a locomotive.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, says the fatal crash occurred on Friday, 19 December 2025, at about 5:25pm.

The incident happened at Wankoko Railway Crossing along Spring Road, an area under the jurisdiction of Jinja Road Police.

The police mouthpiece recounted that a passenger train travelling from Kampala towards Mukono collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero motor vehicle, registration number UBF 582X.

The vehicle was reportedly heading from the Luzira side towards Kampala when the crash occurred.

Following the impact, the train pushed the vehicle approximately 200 metres off the road, causing serious damage.

Victims identified as US citizens

The motor vehicle was carrying four occupants, identified as Gardener Mathew, a male adult; Savana Gardener, a female adult; and two children.

All occupants are United States citizens working with a non-governmental organisation known as Baptism Mission in Uganda.

The victims were rushed to Rubis Hospital along the Lugogo Bypass for urgent medical attention.

However, Savana Gardener, who was the co-driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The condition of the other occupants was not immediately disclosed, though police indicated that they sustained injuries.

Preliminary police findings suggest that the crash may have been caused by careless driving and failure to comply with hand signals issued by a Railway Police officer who was on duty at the crossing at the time.

Police emphasised that these findings are preliminary and remain subject to confirmation upon completion of investigations.

Railway Police officers visited and documented the scene, and statements are being recorded from relevant witnesses.

