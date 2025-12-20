Aly Allibhai honoured with lifetime achievement award at ASFA

Aly Allibhai, CEO and Executive Producer of Talent Africa Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA).

The accolade recognises his outstanding and sustained contribution to entertainment, culture, music, fashion and tourism across the continent.

Last night marked a defining moment for Africa’s creative industries as Aly Allibhai, CEO and Executive Producer of Talent Africa Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA).

A Legacy Recognised on a Continental Stage

The Lifetime Achievement Award is ASFA’s highest honour, reserved for individuals whose leadership and influence have shaped creative industries over time.

For Aly Allibhai, the recognition reflects more than two decades of visionary work, during which he has transformed Talent Africa Group into one of East Africa’s most formidable 360-degree entertainment and events powerhouses.

From intimate cultural showcases to large-scale international productions, his imprint on the industry is both wide-ranging and enduring.

Building Platforms, Elevating Talent

Under Aly Allibhai’s stewardship, Talent Africa Group has delivered world-class concerts, festivals, corporate productions and international collaborations that have elevated African talent and positioned Uganda as a vibrant destination for global entertainment and culture.

His work spans talent development, international artist bookings, fashion showcases, tourism-led cultural events and high-level engagements with government, diplomatic and corporate partners.

Aly Allibhai, CEO and Executive Producer of Talent Africa Group at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA).

Beyond the spotlight, he is widely respected as a mentor and industry builder, championing young creatives and professionalising event production standards across the region.

Speaking on the award, Aly Allibhai described the honour as deeply humbling, dedicating it to his team, the artists who trust his vision and the partners who believe in the power of culture to tell Africa’s story.

The award was presented by Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, underscoring its national and regional significance.

