NRM hosts Kenya's UDA delegation for talks on political collaboration

The UDA delegation, led by their Secretary General, Hassan Omar Hassan, engaged in discussions centred on enhancing political cooperation and advancing regional integration within the East African Community (EAC).

In his address, Todwong underscored the significance of sustained leadership for achieving long-term social transformation. He emphasised that the NRM values the stability that comes with enduring leadership, as it allows time to meet the people's needs effectively.

“For meaningful change, leadership must be durable. As the NRM, we believe in the stability of long-term leadership, as it takes time to address the people's needs,” Todwong stated.

He also highlighted the importance of the party’s connection with the public, which helps the NRM stay aligned with the evolving needs of Ugandan society. Todwong further stressed the essential role of political parties in driving East African integration, noting that they serve as the guiding forces behind governments in the region.

"Political parties should get involved in the integration of the East African Community; we are the whips of the governments," Todwong added.

Deputy Secretary General Namayanja Rose Nsereko echoed these sentiments, stressing the historical ties between Uganda and Kenya. She noted that Kenya was a refuge during Uganda's past turbulent periods and that this shared history should guide efforts toward regional integration.

Namayanja reiterated the NRM’s dedication to its foundational principles of Pan-Africanism, democracy, socio-economic transformation, and patriotism, which continue to shape its policies.

Hassan Omar Hassan praised the NRM’s leadership and resilience, describing the meeting as an invaluable learning opportunity for UDA. “We aim to build partnerships with time-tested parties like the NRM. Our goal at UDA is to institutionalise our party to ensure its longevity, much like the NRM has done in Uganda,” Hassan said.

He expressed UDA’s interest in learning from the organisational frameworks of NRM, South Africa’s ANC, and Tanzania’s CCM as part of their strategy to solidify UDA’s position in Kenyan politics.

“We see the NRM as a model of political stability and look forward to learning more about how it has maintained its organising power,” Hassan added.

The Kenyan delegation included Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Joash Maange, and UDA officials such as Deputy Executive Director Brian Mbugu, Manager of Legal Affairs and Compliance Annet Kipngetich, and EALA MPs Falhada Iman, Zipporah Kering, and David Ole Sankok.