Warafiki trio scores first-ever nomination at Hipipo Music Awards

Warafiki, known for their dedication and quality music production, has gained popularity with songs such as Bwekati, Tetubafanana, and their latest hit No Money No Love. These releases have showcased the group’s distinct style and talent, helping them secure a spot in one of Uganda's leading music award shows.

In the Video of the Year category, Warafiki’s Tetubafanana video will face strong competition, going up against notable artists like Irene Namatovu with Shika, John Blaq’s Ku Kiddo, Navio’s Mad Infinity, Sheebah’s Wakikuba, and Forever by Spice Diana and Anko Ronie. Their entry has already generated excitement among fans, who appreciate the visual quality and energy of their video.

The Breakthrough Artist of the Year category also presents a competitive lineup, with Warafiki competing alongside emerging talents such as Aaronx, Elijah Kitaka, Fikie Gaza, Pretty Banks, Jamie Ategeka, Bridgette Mars, and Spyda Mc. This nomination highlights the trio’s rapid rise in the Ugandan music industry and underscores the impact they’ve made within a short period.