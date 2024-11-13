A Pass says his first paycheck changed his life

Looking back, it is probably a blessing that he did not call his whole family and friends like US actor and comedian Kevin Hart did as soon as he was given thousands of dollars to star in The Big House, an American prime-time television sitcom.

It ran on the ABC television network in April 2004, lasting for only six episodes. Yet Hart had already promised to hold down friends and family “for life” after he hit pay dirt.

His friends and family consisted of all those persons who suddenly realised they were his friends and family when Hart suddenly started making enough cash to attract friends and family.

Needless to say, Hart went broke and quickly realised that when you have a thousand dollars, you have a thousand relatives. And when you don’t, you don’t.

A Pass’s story was somewhat less dramatic than that. The Like Ronaldo star revealed that this hefty payment was a turning point in his life and career, not in that order.

Hitting pay dirt

In 2014, A Pass was paid handsomely by Ambition Mission, a behavioural change campaign with the express aim of ending drug abuse and smoking and encouraging more positive living.

“We want to inspire you to achieve your dreams. Staying clear of tobacco is our sign of ambition. It starts with you,” reads Ambition Mission’s social media information, in part.

A Pass, a teetotaler who is drug-free, thus saw that the campaign was a campaign after his own heart. So he threw in with its positive living drive.

“It made sense for me to be on the campaign since I’m not big on drinking and smoking. I looked at that money, and the first big thing I bought was studio speakers and a phone,” A Pass said.