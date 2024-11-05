Kenyan team to travel around Uganda ahead of tourism conference

Preparations are underway for this year’s edition of the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, with over 500 guests expected in attendance.

Ahead of the conference, 70 Kenyan tourism stakeholders are set to embark on a familiarisation trip around Uganda from 8th to 18th November 2024.

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries and promote cross-border collaboration.

The familiarisation tour will give stakeholders first-hand experience of Uganda’s renowned attractions, helping them better market the destination.

The familiarisation trip will include visits to iconic sites such as Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, famous for its mountain gorillas, Kibale National Park, known for its chimpanzees, and Queen Elizabeth National Park, home to diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participants will also explore the Semliki Hot Springs, the Source of the Nile, and the Namugongo Martyrs Museum.

In addition to these tours, a golf tournament between Ugandan and Kenyan players will be held on 9th November at the Kampala Golf Club, further solidifying bonds between the two nations through sport.

This visit precedes the third edition of the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, scheduled for 20th to 21st November at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Themed “The Uganda-Kenya Coast Partnership: Promoting Job Creation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability,” the conference will welcome over 500 tourism stakeholders from both countries and beyond.

The collaboration, which began in 2022 with the first conference in Mombasa, has been instrumental in promoting joint tourism strategies.

The second conference, held in 2023 in Diani, laid the groundwork for initiatives such as joint itineraries and increased awareness of each destination’s unique offerings.

As a result, tourism operators from both countries now work together to offer tourists comprehensive experiences, combining Uganda’s wildlife and adventure tourism with Kenya’s coastal attractions.

Key speakers at the upcoming conference include Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, Minister of State for Tourism, and Ms. Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary of Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. Also speaking will be Mr. John Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary of Kenya’s State Department for Tourism, and leaders from tourism boards and associations across East Africa.