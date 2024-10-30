Ihunde Resort unveils tranquil lakeside retreat on Bulago island

The resort launch event welcomed a select group of guests, inviting them to experience the serene landscapes, innovative design, and adventure-filled experiences that Ihunde has carefully crafted along the peaceful shores of Lake Victoria.

Getting to Ihunde Resort is designed to be straightforward, with multiple boat options departing from popular points including Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Entebbe, and Garuga.

These convenient routes ensure an enjoyable journey to Bulago Island, with guests able to start relaxing and soaking in the lake’s beauty even before they arrive.

A Variety of Accommodations to Suit Every Guest

Situated amidst lush greenery along the lakeshore, Ihunde Resort offers diverse accommodation options tailored to different guest preferences and group sizes. Couples looking for an intimate experience can opt for Lakeside Suites, priced at $250 per night.

For a slightly lower rate of $220 per night, the Executive Suites offer a premium experience. For larger groups or budget-conscious travellers, the resort also offers bunkers at $70 per person per night.

These options create flexibility, making Ihunde Resort accessible to a wide range of visitors.

Guests can also upgrade their stay with meal options, starting from a bed-and-breakfast rate, with the choice to add half-board for an additional $25 per person or full-board for an extra $50 per person.

Families or larger groups staying in Executive Suites can add an extra bed at $70 per person, including breakfast, which offers even more convenience and flexibility.

Embracing Nature with Unique Design

The design of Ihunde Resort seamlessly incorporates elements of the island’s natural beauty, enhancing its connection to the surroundings. Public spaces, including the Pool Gazebo, Clubhouse, and washrooms, have been crafted using locally sourced materials like Bulago’s pebble stones, fisherman’s rope, and recycled glass.

These thoughtful design choices reflect the resort’s commitment to sustainability and its goal of immersing guests in the island’s tranquil environment.

Adventure and Relaxation in Perfect Harmony

During the launch event, guests had the chance to explore the various activities available at Ihunde Resort.

Options ranged from active pursuits like bike riding and quad biking to nature-focused experiences like bird-watching trails and fishing expeditions.

The resort also provided refreshments along the lakeshore and poolside, allowing guests to unwind and absorb the natural beauty of the island.

A guided tour introduced guests to the flexible accommodation packages and highlighted Ihunde’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all visitors.

The event concluded with interactive activities that allowed attendees to immerse themselves fully in the offerings of the resort, leaving them with memorable experiences that capture the spirit of Ihunde.