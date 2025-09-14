Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera clinches Johnnie Walker Uganda 2025 Golf Open Championship

Rwandan professional golfer Celestine Nsanzuwera emerged champion of the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Golf Open, held at the scenic par-71 Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club.

The Kigali Golf Resort & Villas player delivered an impressive performance, carding 73, 69, 65, and 71 across four rounds. His consistency and composure saw him finish with a total of 6-under-par 278, securing victory with 19 birdies, 41 pars, 10 bogeys, and one double bogey.

The win comes on the heels of Nsanzuwera’s recent triumphs, including the East Africa Swing Championship in Kigali and the Sunshine Development Tour in Nairobi, making this his third major victory in under a month.

“I am so excited. I needed this victory,” Nsanzuwera said after being crowned champion. “It was a very competitive tournament, and I give credit to the rest of the players who pushed me throughout.”

Nsanzuwera claimed the lion’s share of Shs 31.5m, off the UGX 150 million professional prize kitty. Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu finished second with 3-under-par 281, while Cameroon’s Pristhy Fon Nji took third place at 282. Uganda’s Marvin Kibirige, alongside Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, tied for fourth at 283.

Fresh from winning the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open, Joseph Cwinya-ai shone again as the best amateur golfer of the tournament. Other notable finishes included Kenya’s Greg Snow and Uganda’s David Kamulindwa in joint 7th place (288), Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya in 9th (289), and Kenya’s golf legend Dismas Indiza rounding off the top 10 (290).

Speaking after the prize-giving ceremony, the Uganda Golf Union President applauded the tournament sponsors, the organising team, and the players who travelled from all over Africa and the rest of the world to compete in this year’s Open.

“This year’s Uganda Open has been nothing short of spectacular. We are proud to have hosted such an elite field of professionals from across Africa, and even more proud that the championship ended on such a thrilling note. Celestine’s victory is a testament to the competitive spirit that the Open inspires. I would like to thank all our partners, particularly Johnnie Walker, whose unwavering support continues to elevate the stature of the Uganda Open as one of the continent’s premier golf championships.”

Outgoing UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo reflected on the journey of the tournament and his tenure:

“Over the past three years, Johnnie Walker has cemented its place in Ugandan golf, creating experiences that are world-class and impactful. From sustainability efforts to celebrating women golfers through She Walks, this Open has been much more than the game; it has been about progress. As I hand over to Felicité, I am proud of what we have built together and confident that the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open will reach even greater heights,” he said.

The Johnnie Walker Uganda Professional Open concluded an exciting series that also featured the seniors, ladies, and amateurs’ championships, attracting top players from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The grand finale was crowned with a big Flavorful Johnnie Walker Experience, where both professionals and subsidiary players were recognised. Among the subsidiary winners was Josephine Njoroge, Finance Director at Uganda Breweries, who secured runner-up in the ladies’ category.

As Guest of Honour, UBL Board Chairman Jimmy Mugerwa, applauded the players, invited the caddies on stage to give them a befitting message of gratitude for their tireless contribution, and urged the government to support golf development in Uganda. The evening also introduced Ms Felicité Nson, the new Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, marking a new chapter in UBL’s commitment to the sport.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just a champion, but the spirit of golf itself. A game that teaches patience, resilience, and unity. I congratulate Celestine on a well-deserved victory, and salute all the players who made this Open unforgettable,” he said

“On behalf of UBL, I also want to thank Andrew Kilonzo for his visionary leadership and welcome Felicité Nson as she takes the mantle. Finally, I urge all stakeholders, including the government and the private sector, to invest in the future of golf, so that Uganda can continue shaping the game on the continental stage. The Kenya Magical Open is the biggest tourism attractor in Kenya, because both the government and the private sector have heavily invested in it,” he added.

