Joseph Cwinyaai clinches Uganda Amateurs Open Golf Championship

Uganda National Team Captain Joseph Cwinyaai was on Saturday crowned winner of the 2025 Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateurs Open Golf Championship at Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club.

Cwinyaai, who had trailed Zambia’s Dominic Musonda through the first three rounds, broke free in the final round to claim his second Open title.

He posted an overall 10-under 274 (67, 68, 72, 67) against Musonda’s 7-under 277 (65, 69, 71, 72).

Cwinyaai’s 4-under 67 in the final round highlighted his sharp short game and consistent putting, while Musonda dropped crucial shots to settle for a 1-over 72.

Cwinyaai, trailing by two shots at the start of the final round, reduced the gap after Musonda bogeyed the first hole.

They tied on the second after Cwinyaai birdied.

Musonda regained his lead with a birdie on the fourth, but Cwinyaai levelled on the sixth and went ahead with a birdie on the ninth.

A birdie on the tenth sealed it for Cwinyaai as Musonda faltered with a double bogey.

Though the Zambian cut the lead back to three with a birdie on the 11th, Cwinyaai responded immediately with another birdie to restore his four-shot lead. From then, the title was in his grasp.

“This victory is special because last year I lost by one shot to the home player of this club. Winning here gives me courage to keep pushing,” Cwinyaai said.

He added that his ball striking, patience, and trust in his team and caddie gave him the confidence to finish strong.

Musonda, meanwhile, said he took positives from the week despite falling short.

He promised to return stronger at the Uganda Professionals Open Golf Championship scheduled for next week.

The top 10 amateurs will join the professional field.

Abdul Kaleeto and Anthony Otukei tied for third with 287, one shot ahead of last year’s winner Joseph Reagan Akena in fifth.

Rogers Eyoyo finished sixth with 291, while Godfrey Kambale and Ibrahim Ssemalula tied for eighth. Peter Tumusiime and Peter Mayende shared 10th place with 295.

Former Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko, chief guest at the 19th hole, thanked sponsors, Johnnie Walker, for supporting the sport.

He also read a message from Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who praised Lugazi Hills for its role in promoting golf.

UGU President Dr Jackson Were echoed the sentiment, noting that clubs like Lugazi Hills play a vital role in developing the game.

The 19th hole celebration was lively, with entertainment from Timothy Code and Melvyn DJ. Guests enjoyed cocktails, music, and a true celebratory atmosphere.

