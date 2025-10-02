Hoima City Stadium now 95% complete – Minister Ogwang

The construction of Hoima City Stadium has entered its final stretch, with 95% of the work already done, according to State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang.

During his latest visit to the site, Ogwang said Turkish contractor SUMMA is set to hand over the $129 million stadium by the end of October, earlier than planned. He stressed, however, that the venue will remain closed until the finishing works are completed.

“The contractor and consultant have confirmed that the stadium is at 95%. The remaining 5% will be completed this month. After that, we shall receive a commissioning programme where the President, together with the Minister of Education and Sports, will launch the facility,” Ogwang explained.

He also warned the public against accessing the site, noting that contractors had raised concerns about crowds disrupting work. “We value the excitement and support, but we ask the public to wait until the project is officially handed over,” he added.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to commission the 20,000-seater stadium in December when he visits Bunyoro from December 10–11, as part of his campaign trail ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The stadium, part of Uganda’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, is tipped to transform sports and development in western Uganda. It will host football, rugby, and athletics, and will include a semi-Olympic swimming pool, indoor arena, training grounds, and outdoor courts.