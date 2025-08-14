Cowboy-themed celebration caps third leg of Katogo Golf Series at Entebbe Club

For many golfers, the 19th hole experience forms the heart of every tournament.

The flair and prestige of a tournament often ties to how well players and guests unwind, connect, and celebrate after a tough day on the course.

Entebbe Club prides itself on having some of the best 19th hole experiences, with members of East Africa's oldest golf facility recently adopting the phrase "Entebbe Ewooma," literally referring to how good and fun the club is.

Last Saturday, Entebbe Club hosted the third leg of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series—a quarterly competition played under different formats.

After a gruelling day on the course, golfers enjoyed a Cowboy-themed 19th hole experience, hosted by comedian Patrick Idringi Salvador, with DJ Shock on the decks.

The official beverage partner of the series ensured golfers and guests never ran out of drinks, thanks to their bold flavours.

From themed cocktails like the 1820 Sour, Johnnie & Ginger, and Johnnie Colada, to premium bottle offerings from their catalogue, guests enjoyed a rich and sophisticated drinking experience that catered to every palate.

Speaking at the event's 19th hole over the weekend, Josephine Njoroge, the Finance and Strategy Director at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), said they pride themselves on giving enriching experiences to everyone, no matter the occasion.

"We pride ourselves on offering a catalogue of products that enhance experiences during celebratory moments. We're excited to continue partnering with the golfing community on many fronts and pledge to keep walking with you," Njoroge told golfers, before urging them to be part of the upcoming Uganda Open Golf Championship, set to tee off on August 22 in Lugazi.

The brand's presence is felt well before golfers even hit the course for the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series.

In the lead-up to each edition of the series, the brand sponsors a daily online quiz, with trivia questions centred around the tournament and its sponsors.

The trivia, which kicks off every Monday of event week leading to the quarterly tournament, draws quite a number of participants, each eager to achieve the highest scores.

The winners receive a bottle of Gold Label Reserve each, during the 19th hole experience of each series edition.

In the recent Katogo Quiz, Ellis Katwebaze scored the most points, emerging as the overall winner with 18 points.

The other winners were: Anthony Agaba (17 points), Haggai Kijjambu (18 points), Hellen Kisinde (18 points), and Cathy Natukunda (19 points).

On the course, Team Harima, comprising Moses Ochole and Mulungi Sseruwo, emerged as overall champions of the event, posting 609 points and earning two RwandAir tickets and other prizes.

I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow announced that the I&M Bank Katogo Golf series will have another regional edition on November 8, with a trip to Kigali Golf Resort in Rwanda.